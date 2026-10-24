EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Former Team 'Linked to Jenna Bush Hager Show'

Today's Jenna Bush Hager – hosted fourth hour is embracing a more gossipy approach – and the fingerprints of the defunct Wendy Williams Show are suddenly everywhere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones is a Wendy veteran, while new hire Joelle Dawson-Calia, another former Wendy producer, is helping drive the show's changing culture, sources said.