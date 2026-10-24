EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Former Team 'Linked to Jenna Bush Hager Show'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Today's Jenna Bush Hager – hosted fourth hour is embracing a more gossipy approach – and the fingerprints of the defunct Wendy Williams Show are suddenly everywhere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones is a Wendy veteran, while new hire Joelle Dawson-Calia, another former Wendy producer, is helping drive the show's changing culture, sources said.
'Today' Looks to Wendy Williams for Gossip Inspiration
"The irony is delicious," an insider said. "This was a show that once thought gossip was beneath it. Now they're looking at Wendy Williams and asking, 'How do we get some of that energy?'"
Meanwhile, Chloe Melas – who once covered celebrity news on VH1's The Gossip Table, which was cohosted by Straight Shuter columnist Rob Shuter – is now an NBC News entertainment correspondent appearing on Today.
Jenna Bush Hager Pushes for More Celebrity Gossip
Insiders said Hager is leaning into the change.
"Jenna wants scoops, celebrities, gossip and personality," a source shared. "She wants the show to have teeth again."