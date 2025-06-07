R&B Icon and Atlantic Starr Founder Wayne Lewis Dead Aged 68 After Topping the Charts for Over 40 Years

Wayne Lewis, the iconic singer and founding member of the renowned R&B group Atlantic Starr, has died at the age of 68, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lewis's passing was confirmed by a representative for his band. However, specific details about the cause of his death have not been disclosed.

The news reverberated through social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes and memories from fans and artists alike, reflecting on the impactful legacy Lewis leaves behind.