R&B Icon and Atlantic Starr Founder Wayne Lewis Dead Aged 68 After Topping the Charts for Over 40 Years
Wayne Lewis, the iconic singer and founding member of the renowned R&B group Atlantic Starr, has died at the age of 68, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lewis's passing was confirmed by a representative for his band. However, specific details about the cause of his death have not been disclosed.
The news reverberated through social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes and memories from fans and artists alike, reflecting on the impactful legacy Lewis leaves behind.
In a heartfelt message shared on the band's official Facebook page, Atlantic Starr expressed their grief stating: "It's with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025, please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh."
In the wake of his death, fans flooded social media platforms with tributes, acknowledging the joy and nostalgia that Lewis and his music imparted in their lives.
One fan poignantly wrote: "His band gave my generation so much listening pleasure," while another expressed their admiration for Lewis’s creative talents, describing him as "a great songwriter".
A third person shared an image of the late singer on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Thank you for the legacy condolences to the family and friends. Goodnight legend."
Lewis, born on April 13, 1957, was instrumental in shaping the sound of Atlantic Starr, which burst onto the music scene with its debut album in 1978.
The group soon garnered a massive following, as they delivered crossover hits like Always and Secret Lovers — songs that remain timeless favorites in the R&B genre. The blend of smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics in their music contributed to a legacy that resonates with both fans of Lewis's time and new listeners.
Atlantic Starr originally formed in the late 1970s and comprised of Lewis and his brother Jonathan Lewis, alongside Melessa Pierce and Shammah Carter. Lewis and his bandmates often tackled themes of love and heartbreak, touching hearts and transcending generations.
Together, they navigated the ups and downs of the music industry, adapting to changing trends while maintaining their unique sound. Their hard work and dedication ultimately paid off, earning them spots on the charts and a devoted fan base.
While the details surrounding memorial services and tributes for the late singer are still awaited, fans and fellow musicians continue to reflect on his contributions to the R&B industry.