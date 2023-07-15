Is Warren Beatty Really a ‘Total Bore’ Between The Sheets? Revealed: The Beauties He Bedded — And How They Rate Him!

Legendary ladies' man Warren Beatty allegedly bedded nearly 13,000 women, and now RadarOnline.com is dishing secrets about his wild affairs and favorite loves — including Madonna, Julie Christie, and Natalie Wood! After years in the spotlight, the 81-year-old former heartthrob has come clean about his womanizing ways as pals reveal which ladies were his most passionate partners — and how he kept his favorites coming back for more!

"Before he settled down and married [Annette Bening] in 1992, Warren reportedly made love to more than 12,775 women," an insider spilled, citing the eye-popping state from Peter Biskind's biography, Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America. But Warren laughed off the figure and insisted, "That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."

However, the Shampoo stud's randy reputation was so unstoppable, it led to rumors there were plans to dig a secret tunnel from the Playboy Mansion to his California home. A friend credited Warren's success with women to his sweet nature because he never came off like a "man on the prowl."

The pal said: "When they were with him, Warren made every woman feel special. He made them feel like they were the center of his universe!" Warren defended his past love life by insisting, "I never misled anyone... and I'm a nice guy." "He may be 'a nice guy,'" dished a snitch, "but few people knew he rated his lovers — while they were rating him!"

Insiders claim pop star Madonna, Doctor Zhivago actress Julie Christie, his Reds co-star Diane Keaton, and even Goldie Hawn were at the top of his list! But not every woman he encountered was impressed with the Hollywood hunk. Cher crossed paths with the actor at an L.A. nightclub in the '60s. The Believe singer was just 16, and Beatty, 25, was romancing Natalie Wood, his co-star in Splendor in the Grass.

As Cher tells it, she hooked up with Beatty to impress her girlfriends — and her mom! "I did it because my girlfriends my girlfriends were crazy about him and so was my mother," Cher dished in 1988. "What a disappointment! Not that he wasn't technically good... but I didn't feel anything. So, for me, I felt there's no reason to do that again."

Earlier, Natalie's jealous husband, Robert Wagner, had been turning up on the set of Splendor each day to make sure nothing went beyond the script — but that didn't keep Warren and Natalie apart. However, their red-hot affair eventually ended on its own — after she learned that Warren cheated on her!

Later, Warren fell for his future Heaven Can Wait co-star Julie, as he filmed in London in 1966, and they began a long on-again, off-again affair — and even appeared together on screen three times. "Julie was one of the great loves of Warren's life," said an insider. "He would have married her — if she'd wanted him to! But she liked her space even more than he did."

Their romance fizzled out — and while Julie was filming Don't Look Now in Venice, Warren hooked up with his Dollars co-star Goldie Hawn. "He loved her sense of humor, even in bed, where she giggled a lot," the pal stated. Shortly afterward, Warren fell in love with Diane Keaton's performance in 1977's Annie Hall and cast her in his epic movie Reds. But by the time the film came out in 1981, they'd already split — a breakup that Diane called bittersweet.

"Warren valued intelligence and humor in a lover just as much as sex appeal," said the source, who added Joan Collins, Britt Ekland, Leslie Caron, and Michelle Phillips were also in his top ten list of loves. Unfortunately for Warren, not the same can be said for Joan, who told her friends that the notorious Playboy was "a total bore" in bed!

But after sowing his wild oats for years, the actor fell hard for his Bugsy co-star Bening, who he met in 1990. "I love her, and I'm going to marry her," he told a friend after a lunch date with Annette. But his dream girl played hard to get! "That only made Warren want Annette as his wife all the more," the insider added.

But Warren finally won her over, and the couple married in March 1992, and later had four kids, with the actor quickly becoming a dedicated family man. "I waited more than half a century to have children," he once said, "and now that I have them, I just want to be with them."

