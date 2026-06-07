EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins' Suicide Shame — Fuming Former Mother-in-Law Says 'White Lotus' Star Pushed Her Tragic Daughter to the Brink

Knight was 37 when she plunged to her death from the 17th floor of a Los Angeles office building, hours after being treated for depression – and just days after serving Walton divorce papers to end their three-year marriage.

Now 54, Goggins opened up about Knight's suicide last year while shooting season 3 of The White Lotus in Thailand – where he went to come to terms with her death.

He claimed Knight's suicide was "really unrecoverable for me."

But Knight's mom ripped the actor's comments on his Instagram page, writing, "You've crossed a line, Walton."

She claims he emotionally abused Knight, refused her daughter access to the former couple's finances, hid a previous secret marriage, and cheated on Knight!

"Our family has not spoken out about Leanne's death in more than 20 years, but Goggins' interview was very disturbing – and meant to draw some sympathy for himself," Kaun says.

Walton met Leanne while in Alberta filming the Jackie Chan comedy Shanghai Noon in 1999. He proposed following a whirlwind 18-month romance.