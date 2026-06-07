EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins' Suicide Shame — Fuming Former Mother-in-Law Says 'White Lotus' Star Pushed Her Tragic Daughter to the Brink
June 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
White Lotus star Walton Goggins claims he still grieves over the 2004 suicide of his wife Leanne Knight, but his former mother-in-law insists he's partly to blame for the tragedy.
In an exclusive interview, Knight's mom, Peggy Kaun, broke a decades-long silence to accuse Goggins of crying crocodile tears over her daughter's death – and RadarOnline.com can reveal says he doesn't deserve any sympathy.
Knight's Death Still Fuels Pain
Knight was 37 when she plunged to her death from the 17th floor of a Los Angeles office building, hours after being treated for depression – and just days after serving Walton divorce papers to end their three-year marriage.
Now 54, Goggins opened up about Knight's suicide last year while shooting season 3 of The White Lotus in Thailand – where he went to come to terms with her death.
He claimed Knight's suicide was "really unrecoverable for me."
But Knight's mom ripped the actor's comments on his Instagram page, writing, "You've crossed a line, Walton."
She claims he emotionally abused Knight, refused her daughter access to the former couple's finances, hid a previous secret marriage, and cheated on Knight!
"Our family has not spoken out about Leanne's death in more than 20 years, but Goggins' interview was very disturbing – and meant to draw some sympathy for himself," Kaun says.
Walton met Leanne while in Alberta filming the Jackie Chan comedy Shanghai Noon in 1999. He proposed following a whirlwind 18-month romance.
Marriage Allegedly Marred By Turmoil
They married in 2001, with Leanne moving from her native Canada to L.A. with Goggins, who'd just landed his breakout role as Shane Vendrell on the FX series The Shield.
But Kaun reveals her daughter, who struggled with anxiety, was abused by the rising star.
"Walt browbeat her, beat her down in verbal confrontations," she says. "Their home in Los Angeles was like a bachelor pad. Walt wouldn't allow Leanne to express any of herself in the decor. It was like Leanne disappeared into Walt's world."
Then he dropped the bomb that ignited Knight's emotional spiral.
"He revealed to Leanne he had been married before – something he never told her about, and that's when things went south," Kaun alleges.
Affair Claim Deepened Marriage Crisis
After being rocked by news she wasn't his first wife, Knight found an open email from a woman Goggins was allegedly having an affair with – and Kaun insists it pushed her daughter over the edge.
The couple entered marriage counseling, according to Kaun. The therapist asked Knight to put in writing what she wanted from her husband – and Kaun produced the note.
In it, Knight revealed she had no access to the couple's funds and was forced to ask for $2,000, plus $500 more each month, so she could survive.
Kaun said Goggins wrote to her about the counseling, confessing: "The therapist offered tough medicine for me – but these are things I need to hear."
The sessions ended after just two months, with the therapist urging Knight to get out of the marriage, according to Kaun.
Mother Rejects Goggins' Grief Claims
Knight slapped Goggins with divorce papers, but Kaun says her daughter's distress was so overwhelming, she took her own life.
Walton went on to marry filmmaker Nadia Conners, and Kaun says while she doesn't wish him any ill will, she bristles over his public claim to be grief-stricken over Knight.
"After Leanne's death, Walt sent us a three-page, rambling letter trying to explain away his shoddy treatment of Leanne, which I found pathetic, and we haven't been in contact since," Peggy said.
"I don't think he grieved. He paid no divorce settlement and started seeing Nadia just months after Leanne's death. His story of looking for peace for himself is as fake as anything."