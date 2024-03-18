Home > Exclusives > Waka Flocka Exclusive Waka Flocka Pleads With Judge to Seal Divorce From 'Love & Hip Hop' Ex Tammy After Nasty Spat on Social Media Over His New GF Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 18 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Rapper Waka Flocka asked a judge to seal the court records related to his divorce battle with ex Tammy — and for an order prohibiting either from speaking about the case publicly. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this month, the rapper pleaded for a confidentiality order in the ongoing case.

Source: @wakaflocka/instagram

He told the court he and Tammy were famous. Waka argued their information should be kept hidden from the public, including their financial reports. Waka asked the judge to order all parties “to refrain from discussing the proceedings and any aspect of the proceedings in the media to include but not limited to social media, print media, internet, radio, and or television media.” A judge has yet to rule.

The motion comes as Tammy and Waka's new girlfriend have been going at it on social media. The feud escalated and Tammy's daughter even called out Waka's new partner for appearing to criticize her mother. Over the weekend, Tammy shared a photo of her new man with his face covered. On May 23, 2023, Waka [real name: Juaquin Malphurs] filed for divorce from Tammy in a Georgia court.

Source: mega

In his petition, he listed the date of marriage as January 21, 2014. He said they separated on December 1, 2021, and have “lived in a bona fide state of separation since that date.” Waka said he was entitled to a divorce based on the grounds that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

The couple did not have any children, but Waka raised Tammy’s daughter Charlie as his own. In his petition, Waka said the sole martial asset was their home in Atlanta, Georgia. Waka asked for exclusive use and possession of the home. He said that if he decides to sell the home “in the near future” he will split the proceeds on a 50/50 basis with Tammy.

Source: mega

In the filing, Waka said they did not share any martial debt. “[Waka] asserts that the parties shall be solely liable for all debts incurred and held in their respective individual names and indemnify one another from any liabilities associated with their respective debts,” the petition read. Waka asked that Tammy not be awarded alimony or spousal support. He said they did not share joint bank accounts and asked that each party be awarded their own accounts.

Source: mega

In addition, he asked that they both walk away with their own cars. Tammy has yet to respond to the divorce.

In 2022, Tammy spoke out about the split from Waka. “Y’all not gon’ Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking ’bout Waka and all that stuff,” she said. “I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that’s cool. We’re good. We’re in good spaces.”