Putin’s PREPARE TO DIE Manifesto: Note Found Inside Dead Trooper’s Army Fatigues Tells of Suicide Instructions if Captured
Vladimir Putin has ordered his soldiers to commit suicide rather than be captured by Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after more than 14 months of fighting between the two nations, a note was reportedly found in a fallen Russian soldier’s uniform with instructions detailing how to kill oneself should they be seen by Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Daily Star, footage of the note being found was posted to Twitter alongside a clip of the Russian soldier taking his own life just moments earlier.
“Are you a prisoner?” a translated version of Putin’s manifesto read. “When the enemy is approaching, the grenade is removed and pull out the pin.”
“Put a grenade under your body vest or clamp your chin,” the instructions continued. “We will not allow the Ukronazists to replenish the exchange fund.”
“Death is better than shame,” the note concluded.
A clip posted to Twitter alongside the suicide instruction note captured the now-deceased Russian soldier shooting a gun from a trench on the frontlines.
Shortly after being sighted by a Ukrainian drone, the Russian soldier reportedly grabbed a grenade and pulled the pin. He died in the explosion moments later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Putin’s “prepare to die” manifesto came shortly after it was also revealed that Russian soldiers are escaping the frontlines of the war in disguise.
According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, Putin’s soldiers used a recent nuclear evacuation warning to escape from the frontlines while dressed in civilian clothing.
"There are some military personnel who are trying to escape from the temporarily occupied territories," Yevgeny Balitsky said of the fleeing Russian troops. "So, our residents report frequent cases when the Russian military personnel change into civilian clothes."
"One of the goals of why they do this is to escape from the temporarily occupied territory," he continued. "Therefore, another filtering has now been added when leaving the temporarily occupied territory."
Meanwhile, men in Russia are reportedly changing their gender to avoid being drafted into the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict – forcing Moscow to create a law prohibiting such gender transitioning from taking place.