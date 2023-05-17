Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

'Art Conservators Are Alarmed': Vladimir Putin Under Fire From Art World After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved

Putin Under Fire After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Source: Mega
By:

May 17 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vladimir Putin recently drew the ire of the Russian art world after demanding a famous painting be moved from its current location to a monastery in Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as more and more Russians grow disillusioned with the 70-year-old leader’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the Russian art world is now reportedly angry at Putin over Andrei Rublev’s famous 1425 painting The Holy Trinity.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Under Fire After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Source: Mega

According to Daily Star, the painting has resided in Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery since 1929 – but Putin reportedly demanded the Rublev masterpiece be transported to the Trinity Lavra of St Sergius monastery approximately 70 miles outside of the Russian capital.

Russian art restorers have since protested Putin’s demands, and they claimed The Holy Trinity came back in “horrific condition” after it was loaned to the monastery for a period of three days last year.

Putin Under Fire After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Source: Mega

“Last summer, Rublev’s masterpiece was exhibited at the Lavra for three days, while on loan from the Tretyakov Gallery,” one Russian art expert explained.

“After its brief 'visit' to the Lavra, the ikon came back in destabilized condition, with 61 'substantial changes' to its material makeup documented by the conservation staff, including five areas of critical damage,” the insider continued.

Article continues below advertisement

“Art conservators are alarmed by the decision to transfer the ikon to the Lavra permanently, at the moment, they believe, all of its layers are still in extremely fragile condition.”

Meanwhile, Putin has reportedly refused to provide a reason for his sudden demand to immediately transport The Holy Trinity from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Trinity Lavra of St Sergius monastery – with Russian art experts concerned for the painting’s future.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Putin Under Fire After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently came under fire again after a group of Russian protestors condemned the Russian leader and his bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Although the Kremlin attempted to edit footage of the protestors criticizing Putin, the shocking clip was ultimately uploaded online and showed evidence that the Russian people are growing increasingly disillusioned with the ongoing conflict.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Under Fire After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Source: Mega

“Nobody f---ing needs us here,” one Russian said in March after Putin visited troops of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. “Everything is done for a picture on TV, so that people in Russia will watch.”

“And why take him there, he was only taken to places that were preserved and new buildings,” the protestor continued. “Nobody will show him the empty pits under the foundations of destroyed houses.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.