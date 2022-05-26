Vladimir Putin Stages Nuclear Missile Drills In Threatening Show Of Force To World

As RadarOnline.com reported, this is not the first time Putin has shown off his Satan-II nukes in an effort to threaten the world.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense,” Putin said in April during a broadcast revealing the new missiles named after the devil himself.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” he continued, before adding that the Satan-II missiles have “no analogs in the world and won't have for a long time to come."