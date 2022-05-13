Putin Purge? Russian Leader Suspends, Sacks & Arrests Top Commanders Following Failure In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly suspended, fired or arrested a number of his top military commanders in a devastating move that, if true, would mark one of the largest purges of Russian military command to take place since the nation invaded Ukraine nearly three-months ago.

In a frightening show of force illustrating just how furious Putin is over his forces’ failure to take Ukraine, the 69-year-old Russian leader suspended top commander General Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday after a series of military blunders General Gerasimov committed in their nation’s war against Ukraine.