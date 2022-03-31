Vladimir Putin Facing Potential Mutiny As Russian Soldiers Ditch Uniforms, Refuse Orders & Fight Their Own Forces

Vladimir Putin may very well be on the verge of facing a mutiny after reportedly “massively misjudging” how difficult it was going to be for his Russian forces to invade and claim victory over Ukraine.

According to The Sun, Putin is facing a slew of problems amid his ongoing war against Ukraine as his soldiers are allegedly ditching their uniforms, refusing orders from their top brass commanders, and even going so far as to shoot down their country's aircrafts because they are so incompetent and disorganized in their efforts to take the resisting nation.