SHOCKING: U.S. Spies Claim Vladimir Putin's 'Double Agents' May Have Already 'Infiltrated CIA & FBI'

“I can say almost with certainty that people in the DOE have been recruited by foreign intelligence services,” he added.

Particularly now, as tensions between the United States and Russia are at their highest amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has a lot to gain by having ears listening in on intelligence agencies.

"We can't be lackadaisical; we have to keep putting pressure on the institutions that are supposed to protect us like the FBI and the CIA to monitor their own,” Wiehl recently emphasized. “The information they have at the top level is absolutely critical to the wellbeing of all of us."