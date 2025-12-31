EXCLUSIVE: Putin Fuels 'Doomsday' Fears — Russian Leader Boasts About Unstoppable Nuclear Torpedo That Would 'Swallow Everything'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Vladimir Putin is menacing the world with a new doomsday weapon capable of leveling American coastal cities with a towering, radioactive tsunami soaring higher than the Big Apple's Empire State Building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Military sources warned the Poseidon quasi-torpedo can carry a nuclear warhead close enough to American or European shores and detonate, unleashing a 1,600-foot swell that will swallow everything in its path.
Putin’s Doomsday Drone Nightmare
"There is nothing like this in the world in terms of the speed and the depth of the movement of this unmanned vehicle – and it is unlikely there ever will be," boasted Putin following a successful test his military reportedly carried out on November 18.
Russia's war-mongering president also gloated there were "no ways to intercept it."
Sources said the Poseidon poses a nightmare for coastal residents.
The undersea drone can be fired from a submarine at a speed of 100 knots – the equivalent of 115 miles per hour – with a two-megaton warhead about 150 times as powerful as the atomic bomb the U.S. detonated in August 1945 over Hiroshima, Japan, near the end of World War II.
And sources said the Poseidon is one of six terrifying "super weapons" that Russia unveiled in 2018 – before its invasion of Ukraine four years later – to deter Western militaries from interfering in its affairs.
Flying Chernobyl Fuels Nuclear Fears
The communist nation's new arsenal also includes the Sarmat ballistic missile, nicknamed "Satan II," as well as the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which can zoom past ground defenses at speeds exceeding Mach 9.
Russia also recently successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile, codenamed Skyfall by NATO.
It has been dubbed the flying Chernobyl – after the doomed Ukrainian nuclear power plant – and boasts a nearly unlimited range that would allow it to approach targets in the atmosphere at low altitudes from unpredictable directions.
Sources say the U.S. and Russia are upping the ante in an escalating arms race that threatens to plunge the world into nuclear Armageddon.
Nuclear Doomsday Fears Escalate
President Donald Trump recently ordered the testing of U.S. nuclear weapons for the first time in 33 years, and Putin has likened NATO member Germany's plans to arm Ukraine with cruise missiles to a "direct armed conflict" with his country.
"Putin has nuclear weapons, and he's willing to use them," said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.
"It's a doomsday scenario – and everyone in America should be worried."