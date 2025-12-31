EXCLUSIVE: Putin Fuels 'Doomsday' Fears — Russian Leader Boasts About Unstoppable Nuclear Torpedo That Would 'Swallow Everything'

"There is nothing like this in the world in terms of the speed and the depth of the movement of this unmanned vehicle – and it is unlikely there ever will be," boasted Putin following a successful test his military reportedly carried out on November 18.

Russia's war-mongering president also gloated there were "no ways to intercept it."

Sources said the Poseidon poses a nightmare for coastal residents.

The undersea drone can be fired from a submarine at a speed of 100 knots – the equivalent of 115 miles per hour – with a two-megaton warhead about 150 times as powerful as the atomic bomb the U.S. detonated in August 1945 over Hiroshima, Japan, near the end of World War II.

And sources said the Poseidon is one of six terrifying "super weapons" that Russia unveiled in 2018 – before its invasion of Ukraine four years later – to deter Western militaries from interfering in its affairs.