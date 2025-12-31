Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Vladimir Putin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Putin Fuels 'Doomsday' Fears — Russian Leader Boasts About Unstoppable Nuclear Torpedo That Would 'Swallow Everything'

Vladimir Putin has fueled 'doomsday' fears as he touts unstoppable nuclear torpedo that could 'swallow everything.'
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin has fueled 'doomsday' fears as he touts unstoppable nuclear torpedo that could 'swallow everything.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vladimir Putin is menacing the world with a new doomsday weapon capable of leveling American coastal cities with a towering, radioactive tsunami soaring higher than the Big Apple's Empire State Building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Military sources warned the Poseidon quasi-torpedo can carry a nuclear warhead close enough to American or European shores and detonate, unleashing a 1,600-foot swell that will swallow everything in its path.

Article continues below advertisement

Putin’s Doomsday Drone Nightmare

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Vladimir Putin boasted Russia's Poseidon weapon can unleash a 1,600-foot radioactive tsunami.
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin boasted Russia's Poseidon weapon can unleash a 1,600-foot radioactive tsunami.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is nothing like this in the world in terms of the speed and the depth of the movement of this unmanned vehicle – and it is unlikely there ever will be," boasted Putin following a successful test his military reportedly carried out on November 18.

Russia's war-mongering president also gloated there were "no ways to intercept it."

Sources said the Poseidon poses a nightmare for coastal residents.

The undersea drone can be fired from a submarine at a speed of 100 knots – the equivalent of 115 miles per hour – with a two-megaton warhead about 150 times as powerful as the atomic bomb the U.S. detonated in August 1945 over Hiroshima, Japan, near the end of World War II.

And sources said the Poseidon is one of six terrifying "super weapons" that Russia unveiled in 2018 – before its invasion of Ukraine four years later – to deter Western militaries from interfering in its affairs.

Article continues below advertisement

Flying Chernobyl Fuels Nuclear Fears

Article continues below advertisement
Russia's expanding arsenal now includes 'Satan II,' Zircon, and 'Skyfall' nuclear missiles.
Source: MEGA

Russia's expanding arsenal now includes 'Satan II,' Zircon, and 'Skyfall' nuclear missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

The communist nation's new arsenal also includes the Sarmat ballistic missile, nicknamed "Satan II," as well as the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which can zoom past ground defenses at speeds exceeding Mach 9.

Russia also recently successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile, codenamed Skyfall by NATO.

It has been dubbed the flying Chernobyl – after the doomed Ukrainian nuclear power plant – and boasts a nearly unlimited range that would allow it to approach targets in the atmosphere at low altitudes from unpredictable directions.

Sources say the U.S. and Russia are upping the ante in an escalating arms race that threatens to plunge the world into nuclear Armageddon.

Article continues below advertisement

Nuclear Doomsday Fears Escalate

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams has admitted to having a 'steamy' bond with actress Maureen McCormick.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Bombshell! Barry Williams Confesses to Having 'Steamy' Chemistry With TV Sister Maureen McCormick

Epstein emails leak have sparked chaos as secrets, threats, sex claims and political bombshells emerged.

EXCLUSIVE: The Epstein Emails Spark Global Chaos — Leaked Messages Include Secrets, Threats, Sex Claims and Massive Political Bombshells

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
putin doomsday nuclear torpedo swallow everything
Source: MEGA

Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely warned Putin's nuclear threats could trigger a global 'doomsday scenario.'

President Donald Trump recently ordered the testing of U.S. nuclear weapons for the first time in 33 years, and Putin has likened NATO member Germany's plans to arm Ukraine with cruise missiles to a "direct armed conflict" with his country.

"Putin has nuclear weapons, and he's willing to use them," said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.

"It's a doomsday scenario – and everyone in America should be worried."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.