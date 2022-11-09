Top 5 Books & Documentaries On Vladimir Putin That Examine The Russian President's Ruthless Path To Control

Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the most powerful men in the world — and also one of the most dangerous. Ruling with an iron fist and inflicting senseless destruction and death on the people of Ukraine, as well as his own soldiers, many are curious as to how Putin rose to power.

While rumors continue to circulate about Putin's failing health and the use of body doubles, coupled with a possibility that the paranoid leader would be unable to withstand a loss in the current Russia/Ukraine conflict, the curiosity of the president and the inner workings of his cabinet has risen significantly.

RadarOnline.com compiled a list of the top 5 books and documentaries on Putin, his potential plan for the war with Ukraine, and scandals that contributed to his Russian reign since taking over as head of the country in 2012.