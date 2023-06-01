Putin Bans Sex Change Surgery Across Russia to Prevent Desperate Draft Dodgers From Avoiding War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is preparing to ban sex change operations across Russia in an effort to prevent desperate draft dodgers from avoiding the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues to struggle to take Ukraine, Putin and the Kremlin are reportedly poised to pass a law that would completely prohibit Russian citizens from undergoing gender reassignment surgery.
The decision reportedly came after Russia experienced a “huge surge” in fighting-aged men changing their gender in an effort to avoid their inevitable call-ups to the frontlines.
According to Daily Star, more than 400 Russian politicians are set to back Putin’s new bill that would essentially ban gender changes until the war in Ukraine comes to an end.
“A person who changes their passport gender but physically remains the same can get married and adopt children, which could result in various legal complications,” explained Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko.
“We’re preserving Russia for posterity, with its cultural and family values, with its traditional ways, by placing a barrier in the way of the Western anti-family ideology,” added Russian Deputy Pyotr Tolstoy.
“Both MPs and the justice ministry have suspicions about the growing number of such changes,” another Kremlin official echoed. “Those men who did not manage to flee the country after Vladimir Putin's mobilization last September had rushed to private clinics to do the paperwork.”
Although a vote on the proposed bill was previously scheduled for May 15, the motion was reportedly postponed until late June so Russian lawmakers could make the new rules stronger.
Meanwhile, official statistics from Russia found that at least 2,7000 Russian men changed their gender between 2018 and 2022 in apparent anticipation of Putin’s then-imminent war against Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, private clinics in the country would allegedly issue legal sex change certificates to Russian draft dodgers for between $380 and $760.
The surge startled Putin and his acolytes, particularly because Moscow was looking to draft as many fighting-aged men as possible to help turn the tide on the frontlines of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"Amendments will soon be introduced in the State Duma to officially ban gender reassignment without surgery," one Russian lawmaker said last month. "This will allow us to rule out the possibility of changing a person's gender purely by changing the documents.”