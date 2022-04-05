Vladimir Putin's Close Associate's Multi-Million-Dollar Superyacht Seized By FBI In Spain

The FBI and Spanish authorities also reportedly obtained computer devices and various documents that can potentially help in confirming the seized yacht is, in fact, one of Vekselberg’s assets and can therefore be formally and legally taken as a result of the sanctions placed upon Vekselberg for his ties to Putin and the Kremlin.

"Besides the seizure, the agents have made an entry and search inside the boat, which is 78 meters long and valued at more than [$81 million],” the Spanish authorities – who worked alongside the FBI and the United States Dept. of Homeland Security, in securing the seizure of the oligarch’s suspected yacht.