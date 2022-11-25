Vladimir Putin's Ally Subject Of Multi-Million Raid, Accused Of Supplying Illegal Aircrafts To Russian Military
A crucial ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was the subject of a multi-million quid raid, that seized valuable antiques, rare supercars, gold, and guns after the Ukrainian businessman allegedly supplied illegal aircrafts to the Russian military, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the raid on Vyacheslav Boguslaev and informed the media that the industrial businessman had been detained and was in the custody of Ukrainian officials. Boguslaev is the president of Motor Sich, which is based in Ukraine.
According to officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the SBU used "psychological pressure" in an effort to uncover information for the investigation.
On November 24, Ukrainian intelligence officials released photos of valuable items that Boguslaev had in his possession, which included seven rare vehicles and Scythian gold, as well as objects from ancient time periods.
Boguslaev is a Ukrainian ally of Putin and has been accused of illegally supplying Ukrainian aircrafts to the quickly deteriorating Russian military. Boguslaev's industrial company manufactures and produces aircrafts.
The SBU released a statement on the raid and their findings in relation to Boguslaev's detention.
"The security service searched the assets of the president of JSC 'Motor Sich' worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias," SBU said in a release. "They tried to secretly take this property out of Ukraine in order to avoid its arrest as part of criminal proceedings."
"As a result of investigative and operative actions, the participants of the arrangement were identified. They turned out to be several managers of the plant's structural divisions," the SBU statement continued.
SBU officials then detailed items collected from the multi-million quid raid that included "7 luxury cars, including 4 rare ones; a cutter [boat]; 3 hunting rifles and a rifle; a large number of antiquities from European nations."
In addition to recovering the valuable items and artifacts, the SBU released information regarding other "representatives" connected with the industrial businessman amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.
"In addition, the SBU exposed other representatives of the immediate circle of the 'Iskander-M lover' who encouraged the plant's employees to collect signatures under a 'collective appeal' to ease the measure of the preventive measure for their manager," the release stated. "We will remind that counter-intelligence and SBU investigators detained the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of one of the company's departments in October of this year."
"According to the investigation, the management of the plant in Zaporizhzhia established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the Russian Federation."
The SBU added that a pre-trial investigation is currently being conducted in order to "establish all the circumstances of criminal activity" and " bring the guilty parties to justice."
Putin has grown increasingly paranoid and allegedly fears an assassination attempt after the failure of his military upon invading Ukraine.