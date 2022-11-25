Vladimir Putin's Ally Subject Of Multi-Million Raid, Accused Of Supplying Illegal Aircrafts To Russian Military

According to officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the SBU used "psychological pressure" in an effort to uncover information for the investigation.

On November 24, Ukrainian intelligence officials released photos of valuable items that Boguslaev had in his possession, which included seven rare vehicles and Scythian gold, as well as objects from ancient time periods.

Boguslaev is a Ukrainian ally of Putin and has been accused of illegally supplying Ukrainian aircrafts to the quickly deteriorating Russian military. Boguslaev's industrial company manufactures and produces aircrafts.

The SBU released a statement on the raid and their findings in relation to Boguslaev's detention.