CAPTURED: Ukrainian Forces Nab Vladimir Putin's Closest Ally 'The Prince Of Darkness'

Viktor Medvedchuk, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies and a man dubbed “The Prince of Darkness” for his influence in Ukraine’s business and politics, has reportedly been captured by Ukrainian forces following a recent covert and special operation.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the capture of Medvedchuk on Tuesday and has since proposed trading the 67-year-old Russian oligarch in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war being held by the opposing Russian forces.