'Forgive Me For What I'm Going To Do': Virginia Walmart Shooter's Chilling Manifesto Notes Revealed, Says He Was Compared To Jeffrey Dahmer

"Sorry God, I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You," it began, continuing with claims he was mistreated.

He went on to mention an incident in which his "dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked."

"I can't say that they were the only ones that lacked intelligence and wisdom, I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal," Bing continued, referencing one coworker whose name was blacked out in addition to fellow associates.