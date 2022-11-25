'Forgive Me For What I'm Going To Do': Virginia Walmart Shooter's Chilling Manifesto Notes Revealed, Says He Was Compared To Jeffrey Dahmer
The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside his Virginia store left behind a chilling death note on his phone, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he was harassed by his fellow employees after a change in his employment status.
Chesapeake police previously revealed Andre Bing, 31, had left behind a manifesto, sharing the contents of his note on Friday.
"Sorry God, I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You," it began, continuing with claims he was mistreated.
He went on to mention an incident in which his "dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked."
"I can't say that they were the only ones that lacked intelligence and wisdom, I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal," Bing continued, referencing one coworker whose name was blacked out in addition to fellow associates.
Bing alleged that one person had betrayed him, adding, "They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer. I would have never killed anyone that entered my home."
Bing claimed he overheard people saying a few months back that they "were trying to get rid of me since day one" and he "lashed out."
"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my downfall the last day," the note continued. "That's why they suffer the same fate as me."
Bing alleged that his "true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not."
"I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me," he typed out before adding that he "just wanted a wife" but knew that he "didn't deserve" one.
"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan," Bing concluded, stating that he would spare one person "because I have a special place for her in my heart" after his mother died from cancer.
The note finished with "my God forgive me for what I'm going to do."
Bing opened fire in the break room around 10:12 PM on November 22, using a 9 mm handgun in his deadly rampage just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, and an unidentified 16-year-old were among those who tragically died in the attack.
Cops arrived at the scene shortly after, entering the store at 10:16 PM, by which time Bing had turned the gun on himself.