Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Virgin Hotels Employee Seeking at Least $1MILLION Compensation in Wild Lawsuit Over 'Dangerous' Work Environment That 'Led to Attempted Murder' — As She Accuses Company of Refusing to Apologize for 'Attack'

Photo of Virgin Hotels
Source: MEGA

Virgin Hotels is said to have ignored the employee's pleas for help.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 17 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An employee with Virgin Hotels is looking for at least $1million in compensation following a brutal attack — an incident which the company has not apologized yet for, according to the latest update.

Nichole Roberts was attacked by Fausto Pozuelo-Sarria with a wine bottle in July 2024, which left her with severe injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
former employee sues virgin hotels workplace negligence attempted murder pp
Source: MEGA

A Virgin Hotels employee is suing the company following an horrifying attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Pozuelo-Sarria – who according to Roberts was employed as a manager at Virgin Hotels – pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon after he hit Roberts in the head and then strangled her in her home on July 15th, 2024.

Roberts – who works for the Las Vegas location as a dealer – told RadarOnline.com she will "not settle for less than a million dollars" in her lawsuit.

She continued: "They are not taking me seriously and they need to. I am concerned about possible retaliation because I have already received from Fausto. The information that I have could ruin some of their careers and even put them in jail.

"The hotel will not fire me because they do not want to pay me any unemployment. I assume. I was hoping they would come to me with some kind of severance but they never even contacted me to see if I was alright."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas
Source: MEGA

Nichole Roberts was attacked by a fellow co-worker in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

After Roberts filed, Virgin Hotels responded with a Motion to Dismiss due to a procedural error. However, they failed to file it within the required time frame.

Roberts told us: "On April 1st, we have a court hearing to determine whether my case will be forced into arbitration. Virgin Hotels is pushing for arbitration because it would cap my payout at under $50,000 and limit discovery.

"I am fighting against arbitration because my damages (and medial bills) far exceed that amount, and I believe the case should proceed in court. I have a lot of evidence that I think the public would like to see and Virgin would like to keep quiet. Once we hit the discovery phase it will all come out."

Article continues below advertisement

"I am in hopes that they will settle, give me an apology and not let this happen to anybody else so I can move forward with my trauma," Roberts added.

Before the attack, Roberts claimed her employer knowingly ignored multiple complaints about Pozuelo-Sarria's disturbing nature after she reached out to HR about his erratic behavior, and accused him of theft, drug use, and of making threats.

Roberts previously told RadarOnline.com: "This attack wasn’t random. I was nearly killed because my employer failed to act when I told them I was in danger.”

Article continues below advertisement
former employee sues virgin hotels workplace negligence attempted murder
Source: MEGA

Virgin Hotels has not apologized according to Roberts.

Article continues below advertisement

In the lawsuit, Roberts claimed Virgin Hotels knew Pozuelo-Sarria posed a threat, however, they failed to take action to protect their employees. She also alleged the hotel’s internal management, including President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Cliff Atkinson, was informed of the issue before the attack on Roberts and chose to ignore it.

Roberts’ lawsuit featured plenty of evidence including emails to Virgin Hotels' HR about Pozuelo-Sarria's concerning behavior and a police report detailing his theft of her car from the hotel's parking lot.

Article continues below advertisement

In Roberts' new update to us, she claimed Virgin Hotels has a "dangerous" work environment where "managers aren’t actually managing. Instead, they want to be the 'cool' managers who let everyone do whatever they want.

"As a result, when employees in the table games department try to report issues, management actively deters them from going to HR, insisting that conflicts will be handled internally within the department."

She added: "They have never once reached out to check on me or to apologize for what happened, and I want them to own up to their failures – publicly and financially."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Natalie Suleman and kids

EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadiya' Suleman Teases Long Awaited Reveal Of Her Eight Kids' Father — 'The Public Deserve to Know the Truth'

Photo of Luigi Mangione in custody

EXCLUSIVE: How UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione Could Walk FREE Due to 'Lack of Miranda Rights'

Article continues below advertisement
virgin hotels
Source: MEGA

The employee is looking for at least $1million in compensation.

We have reached out to Virgin Hotels for comment.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.