EXCLUSIVE: Virgin Hotels Employee Seeking at Least $1MILLION Compensation in Wild Lawsuit Over 'Dangerous' Work Environment That 'Led to Attempted Murder' — As She Accuses Company of Refusing to Apologize for 'Attack'
An employee with Virgin Hotels is looking for at least $1million in compensation following a brutal attack — an incident which the company has not apologized yet for, according to the latest update.
Nichole Roberts was attacked by Fausto Pozuelo-Sarria with a wine bottle in July 2024, which left her with severe injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pozuelo-Sarria – who according to Roberts was employed as a manager at Virgin Hotels – pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon after he hit Roberts in the head and then strangled her in her home on July 15th, 2024.
Roberts – who works for the Las Vegas location as a dealer – told RadarOnline.com she will "not settle for less than a million dollars" in her lawsuit.
She continued: "They are not taking me seriously and they need to. I am concerned about possible retaliation because I have already received from Fausto. The information that I have could ruin some of their careers and even put them in jail.
"The hotel will not fire me because they do not want to pay me any unemployment. I assume. I was hoping they would come to me with some kind of severance but they never even contacted me to see if I was alright."
After Roberts filed, Virgin Hotels responded with a Motion to Dismiss due to a procedural error. However, they failed to file it within the required time frame.
Roberts told us: "On April 1st, we have a court hearing to determine whether my case will be forced into arbitration. Virgin Hotels is pushing for arbitration because it would cap my payout at under $50,000 and limit discovery.
"I am fighting against arbitration because my damages (and medial bills) far exceed that amount, and I believe the case should proceed in court. I have a lot of evidence that I think the public would like to see and Virgin would like to keep quiet. Once we hit the discovery phase it will all come out."
"I am in hopes that they will settle, give me an apology and not let this happen to anybody else so I can move forward with my trauma," Roberts added.
Before the attack, Roberts claimed her employer knowingly ignored multiple complaints about Pozuelo-Sarria's disturbing nature after she reached out to HR about his erratic behavior, and accused him of theft, drug use, and of making threats.
Roberts previously told RadarOnline.com: "This attack wasn’t random. I was nearly killed because my employer failed to act when I told them I was in danger.”
In the lawsuit, Roberts claimed Virgin Hotels knew Pozuelo-Sarria posed a threat, however, they failed to take action to protect their employees. She also alleged the hotel’s internal management, including President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Cliff Atkinson, was informed of the issue before the attack on Roberts and chose to ignore it.
Roberts’ lawsuit featured plenty of evidence including emails to Virgin Hotels' HR about Pozuelo-Sarria's concerning behavior and a police report detailing his theft of her car from the hotel's parking lot.
In Roberts' new update to us, she claimed Virgin Hotels has a "dangerous" work environment where "managers aren’t actually managing. Instead, they want to be the 'cool' managers who let everyone do whatever they want.
"As a result, when employees in the table games department try to report issues, management actively deters them from going to HR, insisting that conflicts will be handled internally within the department."
She added: "They have never once reached out to check on me or to apologize for what happened, and I want them to own up to their failures – publicly and financially."
We have reached out to Virgin Hotels for comment.