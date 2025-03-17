EXCLUSIVE: Virgin Hotels Employee Seeking at Least $1MILLION Compensation in Wild Lawsuit Over 'Dangerous' Work Environment That 'Led to Attempted Murder' — As She Accuses Company of Refusing to Apologize for 'Attack'

Pozuelo-Sarria – who according to Roberts was employed as a manager at Virgin Hotels – pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon after he hit Roberts in the head and then strangled her in her home on July 15th, 2024.

Roberts – who works for the Las Vegas location as a dealer – told RadarOnline.com she will "not settle for less than a million dollars" in her lawsuit.

She continued: "They are not taking me seriously and they need to. I am concerned about possible retaliation because I have already received from Fausto. The information that I have could ruin some of their careers and even put them in jail.

"The hotel will not fire me because they do not want to pay me any unemployment. I assume. I was hoping they would come to me with some kind of severance but they never even contacted me to see if I was alright."