Wedding Bells! 'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson's Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge Marries Janis Carlson

In the wake of their split, the Bravo personality slammed her former flame in October during an Instagram exchange with RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, claiming she was "lied" to and "used."

However, he later denied Vicki's accusations and said they parted ways long before fans knew. "Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," Steve said. "I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible."

He continued, "With that being said, I still wish her all the best."