Wedding Bells! 'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson's Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge Marries Janis Carlson
Off the market! Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson's ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, is a married man.
The businessman tied the knot with Janis Carlson, a third-grade school teacher, in a romantic ceremony. This marks his fourth marriage and Janis' first.
"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife. All made for an incredible wedding," Steve, 63, announced Monday alongside a video captured during the couple's nuptials, showing their venue overlooking the ocean. "Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr. & Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge."
Steve proposed to his blushing bride in December 2021, just three months into their whirlwind romance and on the heels of his split from Vicki.
A source previously told E! News that the reality TV star and Steve first split in June 2021, but the exes tried to reconcile before calling it quits for good last fall. The insider added, "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic."
Vicki and Steve had announced their engagement in April 2019 after three years together. The ex-policeman was running for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election and lost days before their breakup made headlines in September 2021.
In the wake of their split, the Bravo personality slammed her former flame in October during an Instagram exchange with RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, claiming she was "lied" to and "used."
However, he later denied Vicki's accusations and said they parted ways long before fans knew. "Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," Steve said. "I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible."
He continued, "With that being said, I still wish her all the best."