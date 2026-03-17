Utah Children's Book Author Kouri Richins Found Guilty of Fatally Poisoning Her Husband to Bail Herself Out of Debt and Run Off With 'Secret Lover'

On Monday, March 16, Kouri Richins was found guilty killing her husband, Eric Richins, in a calculated plot prosecutors said was driven by financial desperation and a secret romance.

A Utah mom who authored a children's book about grief has been convicted of causing the very tragedy she claimed to help her kids overcome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prosecutors said she used fentanyl to poison Eric Richins in 2022.

After a trial that spanned roughly three weeks, jurors reached a decision in just a few hours, convicting the 35-year-old on multiple counts, including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Kouri showed little reaction as the verdict was read, appearing subdued as she learned her fate.

Prosecutors argued she deliberately laced her husband's Moscow Mule with fentanyl on March 4, 2022, killing the 39-year-old father-of-three inside their Utah home.

The fatal incident wasn’t the first time she allegedly tried to harm him.

Jurors also found that Kouri attempted to poison her husband weeks earlier, on Valentine's Day, by giving him a sandwich tainted with fentanyl.

According to testimony, the incident left Eric seriously ill, causing a severe reaction that included hives and loss of consciousness.