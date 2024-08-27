Children’s Book Author Accused in Husband’s Poisoning Death: ‘Texted Lover in the Days Leading up to Husband’s Murder’

In a hearing on whether or not Utah grief book author Kouri Richins will stand trial in the death of her husband, a forensics expert revealed she had texted her alleged lover in the days leading up to what police believe was murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Richins is accused of killing Eric Richins with a fentanyl-laced Moscow mule on March 4, 2022.