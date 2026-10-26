Utah Anti-ICE Leaders Caught 'Discussing Killing GOP Politicians and Their Children' in Disturbing Leaked Audio

The student publication reported that People of Provo Against ICE (POPAI), a far-left group with ties to a Utah Democratic political candidate, engaged in discussions about political violence against conservatives, RadarOnline.com can report.

Members of a left-wing group in Utah were recorded discussing killing conservative politicians , billionaires, and their children during an October meeting, according to an audio recording published by The Cougar Chronicle, a conservative student-run publication unaffiliated with Brigham Young University.

People of Provo Against ICE (POPAI) has been accused of discussing political violence.

People of Provo Against ICE (POPAI) members allegedly discussed capitalism and the "one percent" during the meeting. When one participant said, "You just can't get away from capitalism," a female participant replied, "Unless we kill everybody."

The conversation then turned to targeting the wealthy. One man estimated there were approximately "500 people" they "need" to kill.

The woman added, "You also have to kill their children," and continued, "We need to do that for all the evil people."

A male participant allegedly called for targeting politicians and billionaires, declaring, "Those f— gotta go."

He said ordinary conservatives, including MAGA supporters, should undergo "re-education" to allow for the "possibility of reintegration" into society.