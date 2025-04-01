Usain Bolt's Father Wellesley Dead at 68 After Battling Lengthy Illness — 'His Presence, Support and Guidance Helped to Shape a Legacy'
Usain Bolt's father Wellesley has died at the age of 68.
RadarOnline.com can report the Olympic gold 100m medalist's dad passed away following a lengthy illness at a medical facility in Kingston, Jamaica, only hours after he was transported there from his home.
According to the Jamaican Observer newspaper, Bolt's father died on March 31, 2025.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children – the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Sadiki and Christine Bolt-Hylton.
Leon Jackson, who grew up in the Sherwood Content community and knew Wellesley for many years, told the publication: "He was sick for some time...he (had) a stroke, and I don't think he ever recovered from it.
"He used to play cricket in his younger days, and I believe he became a big track and field fan when Bolt began making a name in the sport."
Usain has yet to comment on his father's passing but has been open about the impact he made on his massive success.
In a previous interview with Wayne Marshall, the athlete said that his first "love" was cricket because his father was a "massive cricket fan."
When he was in middle school, his incredible talent for sprinting started to show – and he praised his father for helping "lead" him the "right way."
Usain explained: "The (sprinting) coach (started to) complain to my father and say, '(Usain is) not (coming to) training...Because I'm going to cricket. After a while, my father (comes) and says to me, — explains to me (that) running (is what) I have to do because (there's) too much politics in cricket."
He added: "After grade 7, (my father) said 'no, no, no. You have to focus, man.' You're very good at (sprinting) also, so do that one.'"
While Usain skyrocketed to worldwide fame for his unbelievable talent, his father was always by his side, watching him make history.
As fans may recall, Usain is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and is the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4 × 100 meters relay.
Following the news of the athlete's father's death, tributes started to pour in from all over the world.
Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, penned a lengthy tribute on X, writing: "I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to @usainbolt, his beloved mother, Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.
"Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon, and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world.
"Usain, we have all witnessed the deep love and respect you’ve always shown for your family. You celebrated them with pride, and in doing so, you reminded us of the importance of family in our own lives.
"As you grieve this great loss, the prayers and support of an entire nation are with you. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we honor the memory of your father alongside you."