Usain Bolt's Father Wellesley Dead at 68 After Battling Lengthy Illness — 'His Presence, Support and Guidance Helped to Shape a Legacy'

Usain has yet to comment on his father's passing but has been open about the impact he made on his massive success.

In a previous interview with Wayne Marshall, the athlete said that his first "love" was cricket because his father was a "massive cricket fan."

When he was in middle school, his incredible talent for sprinting started to show – and he praised his father for helping "lead" him the "right way."

Usain explained: "The (sprinting) coach (started to) complain to my father and say, '(Usain is) not (coming to) training...Because I'm going to cricket. After a while, my father (comes) and says to me, — explains to me (that) running (is what) I have to do because (there's) too much politics in cricket."

He added: "After grade 7, (my father) said 'no, no, no. You have to focus, man.' You're very good at (sprinting) also, so do that one.'"