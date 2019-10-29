Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt Launches Bolt Mobility Scooter In Los Angeles To ‘Disrupt The Transportation Industry’ Olympic gold medalist’s innovative new company.

Usain Bolt is the fastest sprinter in the world, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and also the founder of Bolt Mobility, a company that launched the Bolt Scooter to “disrupt the transportation industry with solutions that are sustainable and affordable.”

Bolt, 33, introduced his Bolt Scooter in Los Angeles and demonstrated the innovative new electric vehicle and RadarOnline.com has photos from the event.

“The Bolt micromobility fleet features three scooter designs (two with swappable batteries), electric bicycle and electric vehicle spacious enough to fit two persons but small enough to fit through a doorway,” the company revealed about the vehicles.

Bolt Mobility has a free helmet program and offers equity programs including discount programs and options for persons without a smartphone or bank account.

The company has a focus on safety while collaborating with local communities to redesign city mobility with sustainable electric transportation solutions. Bolt Mobility recycles all the parts for the scooters and electric vehicles.

Bolt Chariots design has a large storage compartment for purses and shopping bags as well as two cup holders and a front facing side by side footrests designed for greatly balance, stability and visibility.

