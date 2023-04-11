University Of Louisville Launches Investigation After Student Posted Video Allegedly Torturing & Killing Baby Chicks
Students at the University of Louisville were sickened and outraged at a peer who posted the torture and killings of baby chickens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Peers quickly reported the unnamed student to the university after he posted a deeply disturbing video to his Instagram Story on Saturday. The video showed the student pouring seasoning over live chicks before he cooked them in an air fryer.
The student initially tried to walk back the content of the disgusting video, which he captioned, "How to make fried chicken."
He claimed in a follow-up post that the baby chicks were not alive and were robots; however, other videos on his social media showed dead chickens hanging from the ceiling.
Additionally, another video showed what appeared to be a dead bird inside the air fryer.
After the vile video was reported, the university posted a tweet that stated an "off-campus incident" involving "alleged actions of animal cruelty" was being investigated.
"We take reports of occurrences like this very seriously," the University of Louisville's tweet continued. "The university immediately relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities for further investigation."
One student at the university contacted the police after she saw the video.
Sarah Devers described the "grimy feeling" she was overcome with after seeing the disturbing video. "I feel wrong for being able to see it," she told local news WDRB.
Devers added that the student tried to "gaslight" her by claiming that the chicks were robots.
"Nice try trying to gaslight, I think anyone that has ever seen baby chicks before can tell that those are real living baby chicks," the student continued.
The fellow student expressed her desire to see the alleged animal abuser removed from campus.
"I would like to see him not be a student anymore," Devers added. "I don't have a student like that and getting a degree at the University of Louisville is anyway correct."
Under Kentucky law, animal cruelty is considered a crime if the alleged action results in injury to the animal. The event has also raised the question of potential escalation of violence by the student accused of killing the chicks.
"One thing that we always have to remember is there is a direct link from someone who will take innocent creatures and torture them," animal rights activist Rebecca Eaves told local news. "There is a direct link to other forms of cruelty, and it will escalate."