Ulta Beauty Apologizes After Sending Out 'Insensitive' Kate Spade Email Referencing Designer's Tragic Suicide

Beauty company Ulta Beauty faced mounting backlash after it sent out an email announcing a new collaboration with Kate Spade New York in which they “mistakenly” referenced the late fashion designer’s suicide in the email’s subject line.

Customers and former employees called for an Ulta Beauty boycott after the company sent out the email on Sunday with the subject line “Come hang with Kate Spade and get $15 off” while announcing a new collaboration with the luxury fashion and fragrance company.