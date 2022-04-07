Ukrainian Beauty Blogger Killed By Russian Tank Only Identified By Manicure

Iryna Filkina, an aspiring beauty blogger recently killed by a Russian tank in Ukraine, was only identified after her make-up teacher recognized the unique manicure on her hands.

According to Daily Star, the 52-year-old aspiring make-up influencer was living in the city of Bucha when Russian forces invaded and occupied the city.

On March 5, days before the Ukrainian forces were able to liberate and take the city back, Filkina was reportedly killed after being the victim of a tank blast carried out by an occupying Russian unit.