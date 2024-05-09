Your tip
Tyrese's Ex-Wife Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Actor Following Defamation Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife is seeking protection against the 'Fast and Furious' star.

May 9 2024, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife is seeking protection against the Fast and Furious star, demanding a judge keep him away from her and their teen daughter, Shayla. Norma Mitchell filed for a temporary restraining order against Tyrese on Thursday after suing him for defamation over a series of "harassing" posts, in which she claimed he disclosed private information about their 16-year-old child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Norma filed a defamation lawsuit against Tyrese before seeking protection for her and their child.

Norma and Tyrese were married from 2007 to 2009. She filed a lawsuit against the actor on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming he defamed her and shared private information about Shayla on Instagram between April 30 and May 7.

Norma alleged Tyrese utilized social media to air out their disagreements about their child, which seem to be centered around the teen's school tuition.

Tyrese is being accused of "slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering," according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

She claimed Tyrese is sharing personal information about their teenage daughter.

Norma also accused her ex-husband of posting a Google Drive link to their family court motion in his Instagram bio. She argued the motion lists personal information regarding herself and Shayla, including which school the teenager attends. Tyrese's former spouse said he was well-aware the information was not to be shared or posted, but he did it anyway, citing an Instagram post from May 1.

He previously claimed he was "done with living in fear."

Sharing several headlines and a screenshot of the partial filing in his child support battle with Norma, Tyrese captioned the post by stating, "I’ve got nothing to lose but my mind and my reputation… And neither one of these are no longer up for grabs."

He went on to write, "Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [ receipts ] to back up everything GO THERE NOW."

The pair had been fighting over child support.

FYI — Tyrese still has the post up. The Collective actor said he was "done with living in fear," ending his post with, "I got 1 TYRESE! Just 1.. and I am going to protect my name and legacy and family until I take my last breath.. This is a man BLEEDING OUT LOUD."

Norma wants the court to force her ex to remove the post and information from his social media ASAP.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Tyrese for comment.

