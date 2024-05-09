Tyrese's Ex-Wife Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Actor Following Defamation Lawsuit
Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife is seeking protection against the Fast and Furious star, demanding a judge keep him away from her and their teen daughter, Shayla. Norma Mitchell filed for a temporary restraining order against Tyrese on Thursday after suing him for defamation over a series of "harassing" posts, in which she claimed he disclosed private information about their 16-year-old child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Norma and Tyrese were married from 2007 to 2009. She filed a lawsuit against the actor on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming he defamed her and shared private information about Shayla on Instagram between April 30 and May 7.
Norma alleged Tyrese utilized social media to air out their disagreements about their child, which seem to be centered around the teen's school tuition.
Tyrese is being accused of "slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering," according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.
Norma also accused her ex-husband of posting a Google Drive link to their family court motion in his Instagram bio. She argued the motion lists personal information regarding herself and Shayla, including which school the teenager attends. Tyrese's former spouse said he was well-aware the information was not to be shared or posted, but he did it anyway, citing an Instagram post from May 1.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tyrese Defends Lavish Dubai Vacation While He’s Unable to Pay Ex-Wife $10k Per Month in Child Support
- Tyrese Gibson Blames Actors Strike, No Recent ‘Fast & Furious’ Check as Reason He's Unable to Pay $10k Per Month Child Support
- Home Depot Accuses Tyrese Gibson of ‘Exaggerated Theatrics,' Deny Actor Was Victim of Racial Discrimination at LA Store
Sharing several headlines and a screenshot of the partial filing in his child support battle with Norma, Tyrese captioned the post by stating, "I’ve got nothing to lose but my mind and my reputation… And neither one of these are no longer up for grabs."
He went on to write, "Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [ receipts ] to back up everything GO THERE NOW."
FYI — Tyrese still has the post up. The Collective actor said he was "done with living in fear," ending his post with, "I got 1 TYRESE! Just 1.. and I am going to protect my name and legacy and family until I take my last breath.. This is a man BLEEDING OUT LOUD."
Norma wants the court to force her ex to remove the post and information from his social media ASAP.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Tyrese for comment.