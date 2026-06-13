Tyra Banks Sues Netflix, Claiming 'ANTM' Documentary Distorted Her Comments to Create 'False Narrative' and Damage Her Image

According to a lawsuit filed Saturday, seen by People, Banks agreed to participate in Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model because she believed "viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show's legacy—its successes and its shortcomings."

"There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability, and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly," the filing states.

Banks claims she entered the interview with no restrictions on what producers could ask and spent more than three hours discussing both the show's groundbreaking moments and criticism it has faced over the years.

"Going into her interview, Ms. Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask," the lawsuit read.

"During a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Ms. Banks answered questions about the show's groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today," it added.