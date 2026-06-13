Tyra Banks Sues Netflix, Claiming 'ANTM' Documentary Distorted Her Comments to Create 'False Narrative' and Damage Her Image
June 13 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation over its documentary about America's Next Top Model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former supermodel claims producers edited her interview in a way that created a misleading impression of her role in the show's history.
'Viewers Deserved a Candid Conversation'
According to a lawsuit filed Saturday, seen by People, Banks agreed to participate in Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model because she believed "viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show's legacy—its successes and its shortcomings."
"There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability, and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly," the filing states.
Banks claims she entered the interview with no restrictions on what producers could ask and spent more than three hours discussing both the show's groundbreaking moments and criticism it has faced over the years.
"Going into her interview, Ms. Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask," the lawsuit read.
"During a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Ms. Banks answered questions about the show's groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today," it added.
Only a Fraction Made the Final Cut
Despite participating in what she says was a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Banks claims viewers only saw 16 minutes of footage.
The lawsuit alleges the clips that ultimately aired were "stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed."
Banks further argues that audiences trusted the project because Netflix promoted it as a documentary rather than an entertainment special.
"The Netflix series 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' was sold to viewers as a 'documentary series,'" the filing stated.
"Netflix called it 'the definitive, must-watch chronicle of America's Next Top Model.' The genre matters. Viewers of a documentary do not expect manufactured drama or constructed narratives. They expect facts," it added.
'Complete Fabrication'
The lawsuit accuses producers of using "selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage" to create what Banks describes as a false portrayal.
"Worse, the false narrative the producers constructed—through selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage," the lawsuit states, was designed to tell a story that differed from what Banks actually said during her interview.
The filing goes on to call the resulting portrayal of the former host a "complete fabrication," alleging Netflix streamed that narrative to "a global audience of millions."
Seeking Damages
Banks is asking for a jury trial and wants a court to determine the amount she should receive in damages.
The lawsuit also points to an incident during the show's run in which Banks says she took immediate action after receiving a report about alleged inappropriate conduct involving a cast member.
"Ms. Banks immediately shared the report with other executives and ensured the issue was escalated to the network," the filing states.
"Ms. Banks acted promptly and gave the matter the serious attention it deserved."