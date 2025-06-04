EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks 'Finally Ready to Tie Knot' With Businessman Partner Louis Bélanger-Martin After 5 Years of 'Bliss'

Beauty icon Tyra Banks is so thrilled with her life in Australia with businessman-beau Louis Bélanger-Martin, insiders say she's talking about finally tying the knot after more than five years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Louis isn't like any other guy Tyra has partnered with before," our insider said.

They added: "Sure, he's cool and successful and interesting, but he's also emotionally available – he wears his heart on his sleeve, and he's very open and public about how much he wants to spend the rest of his life with Tyra."