EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks 'Finally Ready to Tie Knot' With Businessman Partner Louis Bélanger-Martin After 5 Years of 'Bliss'
Beauty icon Tyra Banks is so thrilled with her life in Australia with businessman-beau Louis Bélanger-Martin, insiders say she's talking about finally tying the knot after more than five years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Louis isn't like any other guy Tyra has partnered with before," our insider said.
They added: "Sure, he's cool and successful and interesting, but he's also emotionally available – he wears his heart on his sleeve, and he's very open and public about how much he wants to spend the rest of his life with Tyra."
Doting Partner
The 51-year-old former America’s Top Model host moved Down Under in 2023 with Bélanger-Martin and 9-year-old York, her son from her previous relationship with Erik Asla – and she's been loving every minute of it.
According to our source, they might exchange vows on the beach in Sydney with friends and family.
"If Louis had his way, they'd just elope tomorrow, but Tyra is so methodical and picky about everything, it's never going to be that simple," said the insider.
They added: "The fact that Louis is so patient with doing things Tyra's way and letting her be the leader in the relationship just goes to show that they were made for each other."
New Start?
The onetime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and her business-partner beau plan to open a big plant for her Smize & Dream ice cream brand in Sydney.
Tyra was Down Under when her Malibu home was destroyed in the January fires and hasn't publicly stated whether she will rebuild the house or not.
Our insider said: "Perhaps they will eventually come back to L.A. They have a lot of contacts and friends who already miss them, but Australia is their home now. It’s where they want to be."