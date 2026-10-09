Trump's Niece Calls Out 'Creepy' Prez Who Has 'No Impulse Control' After His Comments About 'Gorgeous Girls'

In a 1994 appearance on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, hosted by Robin Leach, Trump discussed what his then-1-year-old daughter, Tiffany, had inherited from her mother, Marla Maples.

After saying Tiffany had her mother's legs, he gestured toward his own chest and remarked, "We don't know whether or not she's got this part yet."

Mary also cited Trump's past remarks about his daughter Ivanka, including his comment on The View in 2006.

"If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her," Trump said at the time.

Mary also attributed comments Trump made about Ivanka during appearances on The Howard Stern Show, including remarks about her age and appearance.

"She made me promise, swear to her that I would never date a girl younger than her." Trump said, referring to then-17-year-old Ivanka in 1999, "As she grows older, the field is getting very limited."

Between 2003 and 2004, Trump's comments about his daughter Ivanka continued, becoming increasingly explicit. When Ivanka was 22, Trump discussed her appearance with Stern, describing her as six feet tall and saying she had "the best body."

Stern then asked whether he could call Ivanka "a piece of a-s." Trump agreed.