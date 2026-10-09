Trump's Niece Calls Out 'Creepy' Prez Who Has 'No Impulse Control' After His Comments About 'Gorgeous Girls'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has claimed that her uncle is a danger to women, including his own daughter, RadarOnline has learned.
The clinical psychologist wrote on her Substack on September 30 that the president’s behavior towards women consists of decades of inappropriate remarks that have yet to be properly corrected, RadarOnline has learned.
Responding to the president’s August 14 visit to Long Island, where he stopped at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, Mary criticized his remarks about young women who thanked him for making Washington, D.C., safer, whom he repeatedly described as "young, beautiful girls" and "gorgeous, beautiful girls."
The repeated emphasis on "young, beautiful girls" struck Mary as troubling, particularly given her 80-year-old uncle's history of making sexualized remarks about women, including his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany.
Trump's Past Comments About His Daughters
In a 1994 appearance on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, hosted by Robin Leach, Trump discussed what his then-1-year-old daughter, Tiffany, had inherited from her mother, Marla Maples.
After saying Tiffany had her mother's legs, he gestured toward his own chest and remarked, "We don't know whether or not she's got this part yet."
Mary also cited Trump's past remarks about his daughter Ivanka, including his comment on The View in 2006.
"If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her," Trump said at the time.
Mary also attributed comments Trump made about Ivanka during appearances on The Howard Stern Show, including remarks about her age and appearance.
"She made me promise, swear to her that I would never date a girl younger than her." Trump said, referring to then-17-year-old Ivanka in 1999, "As she grows older, the field is getting very limited."
Between 2003 and 2004, Trump's comments about his daughter Ivanka continued, becoming increasingly explicit. When Ivanka was 22, Trump discussed her appearance with Stern, describing her as six feet tall and saying she had "the best body."
Stern then asked whether he could call Ivanka "a piece of a-s." Trump agreed.
Mary Trump Questions President's Bond With Natalie Harp
Mary criticized Republican politicians and voters for continuing to support her uncle despite his history of sexualized comments about women and his 2023 civil verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.
She said the president is a man "with no filter, no impulse control, and no guardrails surrounding himself with young, potentially vulnerable women," arguing that his behavior should concern the public.
Mary, who branded her uncle "creepy," specifically questioned the relationship between Trump and Natalie Harp, his 35-year-old aide, whom she said is with him "practically 24 hours a day."
She questioned why Harp was among four people Trump reportedly singled out to fly separately on Air Force One during a security-related incident.
She also pointed to a note Harp reportedly wrote to Trump that said, "You were the center of my universe."
Trump's Approval Rating With Women Decreases
Trump’s approval rating among women has declined ahead of the November midterm elections.
ActiVote's monthly polling found that his net approval among women fell from minus 16 in June to minus 30 in August, with 34 percent approving of his performance and 64 percent disapproving, according to a publication.
A separate Bellwether Research and Consulting survey found that 32 percent of women approved of Trump's performance, while one-quarter of women who voted for him said they now disapproved.
Economic concerns, rather than any single controversy, appear to be a major factor in the dissatisfaction.
38 percent of women in Bellwether's survey identified the economy and cost of living as their leading concerns.