EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s ‘Radical’ Army Upgrade — New Drone Rockets Are ‘300% More Lethal’ as Fears of World War 3 Grow
Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
"Yesterday's weapons will not win tomorrow's wars."
That's the message from top brass as the United States Army undergoes a "radical" upgrade to become 300 times more lethal on the battlefield, as President Donald Trump puts Russia and China on notice that our military is more than a match for anything they can throw at us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal under direct orders from the no-nonsense commander-in-chief, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) is reshaping the Army to face down the threat of World War III and protect our allies before the first shot is even fired.
Trump Pushes Massive Military Upgrade
The plan calls for arming America to the teeth with long-range precision missiles, high-tech offensive and defensive artillery drones, and next-generation M-1E3 Abrams tanks.
What's more, 25 stationary infantry brigades will be converted into nimble mobile brigades that can quickly change battlefield positions and unleash a barrage of deadly firepower using drone technology.
During one training exercise, Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, notes rockets fired with drone technology were 90 percent more accurate and 300 percent more lethal.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Trump has issued a stark warning to warmongering Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin to lay off America and its allies.
Military Might Prevents War
Michael Szanto, an international relations expert said the only way to keep Russia in check and prevent China from invading Taiwan is to bolster and upgrade America's military arsenal – which is exactly what Trump and Hegseth's plan will accomplish.
"One of the best ways to prevent wars is to be so strong that your adversaries and enemies know not to mess with you," explains Szanto.
"The U.S. military can completely neutralize and defeat the Russian military rather easily because of the relative strength of our Air Force, Army and Navy. There is really no doubt about that.
"Russian conventional forces have proven since the invasion of Ukraine to be far less modernized, far less capable and far less competent than we thought."
Red Tape Cut to Survive
Under Trump's innovative military improvement plan, the Pentagon will also reduce red tape by streamlining the Army's acquisition process to quickly acquire and develop state-of-the-art weapons, then rapidly train warriors in the new technologies.
Another major initiative is to reduce wasteful and outdated programs.
"Agile funding, which shifts from program-centric to capability-based portfolios, will increase timely equipment fielding and accelerate innovation cycles," stated a letter from Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George to the troops explaining the changes.
"Adaptation is no longer an advantage – it's a requirement for survival."
Army Slashes Jobs, Boosts Firepower
Other highlights of ATI include ramping up production of long-range missiles, the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft – the deadly successor of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter – and Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems that shoot down incoming enemy drones.
The plan also calls for a reduction of bureaucratic desk jockeys at the Department of Army Headquarters by eliminating 1,000 staff positions and combining the Army Futures Command, which oversees research and development, with the Doctrine Command division, which is responsible for training warriors.
The Army also plans to ditch the well-known High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), along with the now "obsolete" Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicle, which are all "overpriced or difficult to maintain."
The letter stated: "Our Army must transform now to a leaner, more lethal force by infusing technology, cutting obsolete systems, and reducing overhead to defeat any adversary on an ever-changing battlefield."