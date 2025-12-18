EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s ‘Radical’ Army Upgrade — New Drone Rockets Are ‘300% More Lethal’ as Fears of World War 3 Grow

RadarOnline.com can reveal under direct orders from the no-nonsense commander-in-chief, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth 's Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) is reshaping the Army to face down the threat of World War III and protect our allies before the first shot is even fired.

That's the message from top brass as the United States Army undergoes a "radical" upgrade to become 300 times more lethal on the battlefield, as President Donald Trump puts Russia and China on notice that our military is more than a match for anything they can throw at us.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Trump has issued a stark warning to warmongering Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin to lay off America and its allies.

During one training exercise, Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, notes rockets fired with drone technology were 90 percent more accurate and 300 percent more lethal.

What's more, 25 stationary infantry brigades will be converted into nimble mobile brigades that can quickly change battlefield positions and unleash a barrage of deadly firepower using drone technology.

The plan calls for arming America to the teeth with long-range precision missiles, high-tech offensive and defensive artillery drones, and next-generation M-1E3 Abrams tanks.

Michael Szanto, an international relations expert said the only way to keep Russia in check and prevent China from invading Taiwan is to bolster and upgrade America's military arsenal – which is exactly what Trump and Hegseth's plan will accomplish.

"One of the best ways to prevent wars is to be so strong that your adversaries and enemies know not to mess with you," explains Szanto.

"The U.S. military can completely neutralize and defeat the Russian military rather easily because of the relative strength of our Air Force, Army and Navy. There is really no doubt about that.

"Russian conventional forces have proven since the invasion of Ukraine to be far less modernized, far less capable and far less competent than we thought."