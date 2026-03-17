'Painful to Watch': Trump Under Fire After Revealing Florida Congressman's 'Terminal Illness' Would Have Killed Him 'by June' Without Surgery
March 17 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced backlash after publicly sharing deeply personal medical details about Rep. Neal Dunn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking moment unfolded during a Kennedy Center board meeting, where Trump veered off-topic while discussing the GOP's razor-thin House majority and began recounting Dunn's health scare.
'Should I Say His Name?'
Trump initially teased the story, telling the room: "We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn't going to make it. I don't know. I won't mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it?"
He then turned to House Speaker Mike Johnson and urged him to share more, adding: "He'll be proud. Go ahead. Tell him the story."
Johnson appeared hesitant, carefully describing Dunn's condition as "very serious" with a "pretty grim diagnosis," but avoided specifics.
'He Would Be Dead by June'
Trump didn't hold back for long.
"What was the diagnosis?" he pressed, before interrupting Johnson to declare: "He would be dead by June."
The remark seemed to catch Johnson off guard, prompting him to respond, "Okay, that wasn't public, but yeah, okay, it was grim," as he attempted to regain control of the narrative.
Trump continued to divulge details anyway, adding: "With a heart problem, by the way. This was a heart problem."
'We Needed His Vote'
The president then pivoted from the health scare to politics, saying: "Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it's bad because we needed his vote."
He went on to claim Dunn remained committed to working despite the diagnosis, recounting: "However long I live... I'm gonna be voting for you."
Trump then cast himself as instrumental in Dunn's recovery, explaining: "I said, 'I have to call them [doctors].' They immediately went over... and he was on the operating table like two hours later."
Praising White House doctors, he added: "They're like miracle workers."
Johnson later said Dunn now has "a new lease on life" following the emergency procedure.
"He has more energy than a man half his age, and he's very encouraged and encouraged all of us. So again, a testament to great leadership. And my hats off to Neil Dunn and his beautiful wife and family. He's an extraordinary individual," Johnson went on.
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Critics Call Moment ‘Painful’
The exchange quickly sparked outrage online, with critics accusing Trump of revealing private medical information while turning the moment into a personal victory lap.
"This was painful to watch," one user wrote.
A second said, "This is CRAZY."
Someone else commented, "He doesn't care about anyone but himself. He's smiling and joking about the congressman's impending death."
A third posted, "Trump turns another man's terminal diagnosis into another bragging session."
Others raised privacy concerns, with one viral comment reading: "HIPPA has entered the chat."