'Painful to Watch': Trump Under Fire After Revealing Florida Congressman's 'Terminal Illness' Would Have Killed Him 'by June' Without Surgery

Trump initially teased the story, telling the room: "We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn't going to make it. I don't know. I won't mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it?"

He then turned to House Speaker Mike Johnson and urged him to share more, adding: "He'll be proud. Go ahead. Tell him the story."

Johnson appeared hesitant, carefully describing Dunn's condition as "very serious" with a "pretty grim diagnosis," but avoided specifics.