Trump Bizarrely Admits Seeing 'Really Attractive, Physically Strong' Law Enforcement Made Him Feel 'Very Safe' During WHCD Shooting
April 27 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has never hidden his preference for being surrounded by attractive people — and that included the agents guarding him in the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president raved over how "physically strong" and good-looking the law enforcement team was in an interview with 60 Minutes, which critics are calling bizarre.
Trump Saw 'Really Attractive Law Enforcement People' Come to His Rescue
Recalling the immediate aftermath of the WHCD shooting to 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell on April 26, Trump gushed, "I also saw a lot of very strong, physically strong, really attractive law enforcement people come through those doors, and frankly it made me feel very safe, very, very safe — there was nobody that was going to get by them."
"They were very impressive. I think the whole operation was very impressive," the president added.
White House Correspondents' Dinner Chaos
Trump said he made it a little tough for the "really attractive" agents to get him offstage and to safety because he was curious to see first-hand what was going on after suspected gunman Cole Allen opened fire on the security team outside the ballroom before being tackled and taken into custody.
"We live in a crazy world...I did want to see what was happening because, in one way, I guess I should be hiding, and in another way, I want to see if I can be helpful. But I did watch because I could see what was going on at the door," he admitted.
'What's His Fixation With Attractive People?'
Users on X were confused by Trump's comments about the phyiscal appearance of his security team.
"What straight man says s--- like this? She should have pressed him: Well, what about the men do you think is attractive?" one person sneered.
A second huffed, "Very attractive law enforcement officials? This is how Trump thinks, and it is abnormal."
A third person called Trump's comments about the good looks of the team "So f------ weird lol."
"Politics aside, can you help me understand this quote. More so, why does Trump always bring up people, mainly men (in this case), being attractive, like what’s his fixation with attractive people?" a fourth person asked.
Donald Trump Loves to Give Out Compliments Based on Appearances
Trump has made it a habit of complimenting the looks of those who work under him, even if it comes across as way over the top at times.
When greeting members of the National Guard and other law enforcement agents deployed in Washington, D.C., in August 2025, the president marveled at how they were "healthy, attractive, beautiful people."
In June 2019, during his first term, Trump referred to his "great-looking, central casting" generals. Two months prior to that, he told reporters, "That’s central casting. You can’t cast – you don’t have anybody in Hollywood that looks like these guys" about the attractiveness of his top military officials.
The president even gushed over himself in a July 2019 tweet, saying he's "so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!"
Trump’s fondness for good looks didn’t start in politics, as he owned the Miss USA and Miss Universe beauty pageants from 1996 until 2015, just before he launched his first White House bid.