Trump Bizarrely Admits Seeing 'Really Attractive, Physically Strong' Law Enforcement Made Him Feel 'Very Safe' During WHCD Shooting

Users on X were confused by Trump's comments about the phyiscal appearance of his security team.

"What straight man says s--- like this? She should have pressed him: Well, what about the men do you think is attractive?" one person sneered.

A second huffed, "Very attractive law enforcement officials? This is how Trump thinks, and it is abnormal."

A third person called Trump's comments about the good looks of the team "So f------ weird lol."

"Politics aside, can you help me understand this quote. More so, why does Trump always bring up people, mainly men (in this case), being attractive, like what’s his fixation with attractive people?" a fourth person asked.