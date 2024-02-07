Final Countdown: GOP Frontrunner Trump Could Receive Verdict in D.C. Criminal Case Days Before Election

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant," the panel wrote. "But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution."

It is anticipated that Trump will ask the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals court ruling, which could determine if the process may speed up or slow down exponentially.

The 2024 hopeful has said that he "respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit's decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung shared in a statement.