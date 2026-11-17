Donald Trump Faces Legal Showdown With MAGA Winemaker Over President-Inspired Booze Bottles
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is reportedly trying to stomp out a wine label that he claims falsely implies a connection and endorsement from the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California-based Republican Red Winery sells bottles of booze with names that celebrate the MAGA movement, but Trump argues one brand hits too close to home.
Trump Whines About Wine Name
The dispute centers on the winery, founded five years ago by Paul Johnson, whose business sells conservative-themed wines, including Drill Baby Drill and Drain the Swamp chardonnays and a special-edition Epic Fury red, which was released after Trump attacked Iran.
But filings submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office show three Trump-linked companies – DTTM Operations, Trump Wine Marks LLC and CIC Operations – are seeking to cancel Johnson's trademark for a wine labeled 45-47 Republican Red Special Edition, arguing the branding falsely suggests a connection to Trump, 80.
Trump's legal team claims the trademark could mislead customers into believing the president endorsed the product or was directly connected to it.
The filing cites concerns including "false suggestion of a connection," "false endorsement," and "likelihood of confusion."
Eric Trump Allegedly Was Well Aware of the Wine's Moniker
The trademark at the center of the dispute was registered in June 2025, although Trump's lawyers claim they only became aware of it recently.
But Johnson counters that Trump's son, Eric, was aware of the brand as far back as October 2024, and did not object at the time. He wants Trump's petition to cancel the trademark thrown out completely.
Documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Trial and Appeal Board state: "Petitioners, through their principal Eric Trump, were aware of the use of Registrant’s Mark in October 2024, and no objection to the use thereof was raised at that time."
Further, Johnson's legal team insists Trump can't have an exclusive hold on numbers, arguing that "45" and "47" are merely descriptive, and anyone can use those numbers however they wish.
According to the petition, "By encouraging, acquiescing in, or tolerating widespread third-party use of 45 and 47 without objection, Petitioners are stopped from asserting that such terms uniquely identify Petitioners or act as a single source indicator,” the petition adds.
The Wine is Meant to 'Celebrate Donald Trump'
The "45-47" slogan references Trump's presidencies as both the 45th and 47th US president and has increasingly appeared on official Trump merchandise.
The winery's website describes the disputed Pinot Noir as: "Our 45-47 Pinot Noir is a powerful nod to resilience, legacy, and the bold return of a leader who never stopped fighting for America."
The description continues: "Celebrating Donald J. Trump as the 45th and 47th President, this wine honors a legacy shaped by courage and conviction."
Republican Red Winery is Operating In the Red After Trump's Battle
Johnson concedes that since Trump threw down his presidential gauntlet, his business has struggled to secure retail distribution and make sales because of its overt Republican identity.
But Houston intellectual property attorney Raymond Panneton said the case demonstrates how aggressively Trump defends his commercial image, regardless of political loyalties.
"The Trump name has been a well-known brand long before the president announced his 2016 bid for the White House," Panneton said. "In curating his brand, the Trump family has focused on high-end and luxury products, which they feel complement the Trump name.
"This requires the Trump family to challenge marks in order to maintain control over quality and optics, as we are seeing with the challenge to the 45-47 Wine."