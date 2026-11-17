The trademark at the center of the dispute was registered in June 2025, although Trump's lawyers claim they only became aware of it recently.

But Johnson counters that Trump's son, Eric, was aware of the brand as far back as October 2024, and did not object at the time. He wants Trump's petition to cancel the trademark thrown out completely.

Documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Trial and Appeal Board state: "Petitioners, through their principal Eric Trump, were aware of the use of Registrant’s Mark in October 2024, and no objection to the use thereof was raised at that time."

Further, Johnson's legal team insists Trump can't have an exclusive hold on numbers, arguing that "45" and "47" are merely descriptive, and anyone can use those numbers however they wish.

According to the petition, "By encouraging, acquiescing in, or tolerating widespread third-party use of 45 and 47 without objection, Petitioners are stopped from asserting that such terms uniquely identify Petitioners or act as a single source indicator,” the petition adds.