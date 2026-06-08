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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Brutally Trolled After Saying She's 'Been on Her Fashion Grind' in New Video — 'That's a Regular Outfit'

image of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was mocked online after claiming she had been on her 'fashion grind' in a new social media video.

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June 8 2026, Updated 11:24 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is getting roasted online after declaring she's been on her "fashion grind" in a new social media video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old golfer and influencer shared a clip of herself modeling a casual outfit, but critics were quick to question exactly what was so groundbreaking about the look.

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Casual Look Sparks Backlash

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image of Critics questioned the 19-year-old's style credentials, calling her tank top and denim skirt a 'regular outfit.'
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Critics questioned the 19-year-old's style credentials, calling her tank top and denim skirt a 'regular outfit.'

In the video, Kai showed off a fitted charcoal-gray tank top paired with a dark denim skirt and a black belt featuring a gold buckle.

She accessorized with a necklace, bracelets, a smartwatch, and white sneakers, and wore her long blonde hair in loose waves.

The clip was captioned: "Been on my fashion grind."

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

The influencer showed off a charcoal-gray tank top, dark denim skirt, and minimal accessories in the clip.

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'That's a Regular Outfit'

image of Social media users flooded the comments section with sarcastic reactions to Kai's fashion-focused post.
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments section with sarcastic reactions to Kai's fashion-focused post.

Commenters immediately flooded the post with criticism, with some arguing the ensemble was far too basic to be considered a fashion statement.

"Fashion grind, where lol?" one person wrote.

"That's a regular outfit," another added.

A third simple wrote: "Definitely not."

A fourth asked: "A skirt and a tank top?"

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Court Grants Kai Protection From Alleged Stalker

image of Kai recently secured an extended restraining order against an alleged stalker accused of trying to get close to her.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai recently secured an extended restraining order against an alleged stalker accused of trying to get close to her.

The latest social media backlash comes just weeks after Kai found herself dealing with a far more serious personal matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 19-year-old was granted a court-ordered restraining order against an alleged stalker after claiming he had been attempting to get close to her ahead of her move to college.

According to court documents, Kai sought protection from 26-year-old Gabriel Garza Jr., who was accused of repeatedly contacting her and attempting to approach her.

A judge initially granted a temporary restraining order before extending it through May 2027 following a court hearing earlier this year.

Under the order, Garza is prohibited from coming within 500 feet of Kai's home, workplace, or any event she attends.

He must also stay away from the University of Miami, where Kai has announced she plans to enroll this fall.

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Security Scare Wasn't the First

image of A judge ordered the alleged stalker to stay away from Kai's home, workplace, college campus, and public appearances.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

A judge ordered the alleged stalker to stay away from Kai's home, workplace, college campus, and public appearances.

The court battle even forced Kai to adjust her schedule during a major life milestone.

A hearing originally set for April was postponed after she reportedly informed the court it conflicted with her final day of high school.

The judge later ruled the restraining order would remain in place for two years and ordered Garza to surrender any firearms in his possession.

The alleged stalking incident also wasn't the first security scare involving Kai.

In 2025, a man was detained after allegedly attempting to trespass at Mar-a-Lago because he wanted to "marry Kai."

Authorities said he scaled a fence at the property before being apprehended and later received a sentence of probation.

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