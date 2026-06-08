Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Brutally Trolled After Saying She's 'Been on Her Fashion Grind' in New Video — 'That's a Regular Outfit'

The latest social media backlash comes just weeks after Kai found herself dealing with a far more serious personal matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 19-year-old was granted a court-ordered restraining order against an alleged stalker after claiming he had been attempting to get close to her ahead of her move to college.

According to court documents, Kai sought protection from 26-year-old Gabriel Garza Jr., who was accused of repeatedly contacting her and attempting to approach her.

A judge initially granted a temporary restraining order before extending it through May 2027 following a court hearing earlier this year.

Under the order, Garza is prohibited from coming within 500 feet of Kai's home, workplace, or any event she attends.

He must also stay away from the University of Miami, where Kai has announced she plans to enroll this fall.