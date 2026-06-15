'Be So for Real': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trolled After Being Accused of Editing Out Audio of Family Being Booed at NBA Finals in New Vlog
June 15 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has found herself at the center of a social media storm after viewers accused the president's granddaughter of replacing audio of her family being booed during the NBA Finals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old golfer and influencer shared a vlog documenting her trip to Game 3 of the Finals alongside her grandfather, Donald Trump.
Fans Spot Missing Audio
Viewers flooded the comments section after noticing the apparent edit, suggesting Kai was attempting to hide the crowd's reaction to the Trump family's appearance.
One user wrote, "Covered the BOOOOS with music," and another joined in, "You did not show when your grandpa got booed? Sad."
A third person pointed out, "Oh no, everyone was booing you guys..."
Critics Demand Answers
Several viewers called on Kai to address the crowd's reaction directly rather than editing around it.
One critic posted, "No comment on getting booed? Or if you were going to laugh? Like, be so for real. The act is old, talk about what matters."
Others speculated Kai may have intentionally chosen the music overlay as a response to critics.
"She's throwing shade at the haters for booing. '15 sec of fame' LOL," one viewer commented.
This Isn't the First Time
This isn't the first time Kai faced accusations of masking negative crowd reactions during the famed basketball game.
She posted the same video of Trump to her Instagram a few days earlier and captioned it: "Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa 🫶."
However, critics were quick to claim the influencer had swapped out the audio of boos with cheers then as well.
Company Defended Kai
After backlash erupted over the Instagram post, the company responsible for providing the footage publicly defended Kai and denied she had altered the video herself.
15 Seconds of Fame, the company that supplied the clip, told Page Six the version shared by Kai was exactly the same one delivered through its platform.
"The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app, and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated," a company spokesperson said.
The footage had been recorded during the National Anthem as Trump saluted and Kai placed her hand over her heart.
According to the company, the absence of original arena audio — including any cheering or booing — was due to licensing restrictions rather than any action taken by Kai.
A spokesperson explained: "Due to various broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions, 15SOF frequently cannot distribute original event audio and instead utilizes automated alternate contextual audio tracks as part of our content-delivery process. The audio selection process is entirely automated and is not directed by individual users."