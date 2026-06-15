'Be So for Real': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trolled After Being Accused of Editing Out Audio of Family Being Booed at NBA Finals in New Vlog

After backlash erupted over the Instagram post, the company responsible for providing the footage publicly defended Kai and denied she had altered the video herself.

15 Seconds of Fame, the company that supplied the clip, told Page Six the version shared by Kai was exactly the same one delivered through its platform.

"The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app, and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated," a company spokesperson said.

The footage had been recorded during the National Anthem as Trump saluted and Kai placed her hand over her heart.

According to the company, the absence of original arena audio — including any cheering or booing — was due to licensing restrictions rather than any action taken by Kai.

A spokesperson explained: "Due to various broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions, 15SOF frequently cannot distribute original event audio and instead utilizes automated alternate contextual audio tracks as part of our content-delivery process. The audio selection process is entirely automated and is not directed by individual users."