Trump became the oldest individual ever sworn in as US president when he began his second term in January 2025, surpassing the record previously held by Joe Biden, 83.

Amid heightened public discussion about the president's health, attention has turned to the procedures outlined in the US Constitution and the 25th Amendment, which dictate how power is transferred if a president dies, resigns, or is removed from office.

Under those rules, Vice President JD Vance, 41, would immediately assume the presidency and take on the full powers and responsibilities of the office.

"Let's talk about health again for the 25th time," Trump recently declared during an impromptu phone call conducted ahead of a report examining his health.

The president is then said to have expressed frustration with the ongoing public debate surrounding his physical condition – which has seen sources tell us the bruised, bumbling commander-in-chief has shown a string of signs he is hiding a shattering secret dementia diagnosis.