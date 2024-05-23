Trump Claims Putin Will Release Imprisoned WSJ Reporter 'for Me, But Not for Anyone Else'

Former President Donald Trump has claimed that if he is re-elected, he can get Russian President Vladimir Putin to release imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform at 1:30 AM on Thursday.

"He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!"