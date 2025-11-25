EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Fears Explode After Sniper Nest Discovery Near Prez's Jet — 'He Could Easily Have Been Taken Out'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fresh fears for President Donald Trump's safety were raised when a suspected sniper's nest was discovered near the spot where Air Force One lands in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The perch offered the perfect sight line for a shooter to drop the president with a dead-on kill shot – and raised ongoing questions about the ability of the Secret Service to protect him.
Trump In Danger
"It's terrifying to think something as potentially dangerous as this could be discovered so close to what people believed was a secure location for the president," said one stunned Beltway insider.
"He could easily have been taken out."
The hunting stand was discovered in a tree near the area where the presidential jet lands at Palm Beach International Airport – and would have made Trump a sitting duck when he exited the plane.
Authorities did not find ammunition or explosives at the scene, but after two recent assassination attempts, alarms were raised at another startling breach of security surrounding the president.
The revelation has led to the FBI taking the lead on the investigation as the Secret Service comes under increased scrutiny.
As RadarOline.com readers know, the president narrowly escaped death when a sniper's bullet hit his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
He dodged another bullet two months later when Ryan Wesley Routh, 59, fled an apparent sniper spot at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office recently slammed the Secret Service in a scathing report, saying the agency "failed to implement security measures" in the Butler shooting.
It also cited significant communication failures and a "lack of specific and complete guidance" for agents assigned to securing the rally, while also identifying mistakes in planning and training for agents.
Secret Service Needs An 'Overhaul'
Even more damning, the report revealed senior-level Secret Service officials knew about a potential threat on Trump's life ahead of the rally and did not act appropriately.
It also noted the agency's practice of not sharing classified threat information meant the detail on duty and local law enforcement officers were not made "aware of the threat."
Intelligence sources said the alleged sniper's nest is a sign the agency has not responded to the report adequately.
"The Secret Service needs an overhaul and if it doesn't get its act together soon, its senior officials should be fired," said an intelligence source.