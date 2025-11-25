EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Fears Explode After Sniper Nest Discovery Near Prez's Jet — 'He Could Easily Have Been Taken Out'

"It's terrifying to think something as potentially dangerous as this could be discovered so close to what people believed was a secure location for the president," said one stunned Beltway insider.

"He could easily have been taken out."

The hunting stand was discovered in a tree near the area where the presidential jet lands at Palm Beach International Airport – and would have made Trump a sitting duck when he exited the plane.

Authorities did not find ammunition or explosives at the scene, but after two recent assassination attempts, alarms were raised at another startling breach of security surrounding the president.

The revelation has led to the FBI taking the lead on the investigation as the Secret Service comes under increased scrutiny.