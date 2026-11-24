EXCLUSIVE: Troy Aikman 'Could Leave ESPN Amid Fallout With Joe Buck'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Bristling Troy Aikman's working relationship with former buddy Joe Buck may be over for good following the broadcasters' bitter feud – and some suggest the Dallas Cowboys legend may even bail on ESPN before the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aikman, 60, and veteran sportscaster Buck, 57, have worked together calling NFL games since 2002, first at Fox Sports before moving to ESPN in 2022, and are expected to call Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027.
Buck's Secret Deal Sparks Bitter Feud
However, sources said their recent blowout may have torpedoed their longtime TV partnership in what's being called the most brutal sports divorce in history.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the announcers clashed in the SoFi Stadium TV booth prior to ESPN's Monday Night Football game on Oct. 12.
Insiders say tension between the two stems partly from Buck's decision to sign a six-year, $108million contract extension earlier this year – without informing the retired quarterback, whose five-year, $90million deal expires after the season.
"Joe signed his new deal and never said a word to Troy. Not one word. They've been partners for more than 20 years. People who've worked closely with them say they've never seen a betrayal like it," an insider said.
Sources said Buck, 57, confronted Aikman, 59, asking, "You are not going to [explicit] talk to me?"
Aikman's Contract Dispute Fuels Bitter Showdown
Buck later barked, "I'm not the reason you don't have a contract."
Aikman reportedly fired back, "I just never thought you'd do it to me."
And referring to turnover among ESPN's production staff, Buck allegedly bellowed, "They got rid of them because you were screaming at them."
Sources said Aikman had met with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro before the Oct. 12 game to discuss his future – but the network has declined Aikman's request for a raise comparable to Buck's.
Aikman's Possible Replacement Raises Fresh Questions
Contract discussions are now said to be on hold until after the Super Bowl – but industry sources said Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen is considered a leading potential replacement if Aikman does not return next season.
Meanwhile, Aikman himself recently admitted there was a "50-50 chance" he would return to television next year.