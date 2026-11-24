However, sources said their recent blowout may have torpedoed their longtime TV partnership in what's being called the most brutal sports divorce in history.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the announcers clashed in the SoFi Stadium TV booth prior to ESPN's Monday Night Football game on Oct. 12.

Insiders say tension between the two stems partly from Buck's decision to sign a six-year, $108million contract extension earlier this year – without informing the retired quarterback, whose five-year, $90million deal expires after the season.

"Joe signed his new deal and never said a word to Troy. Not one word. They've been partners for more than 20 years. People who've worked closely with them say they've never seen a betrayal like it," an insider said.

Sources said Buck, 57, confronted Aikman, 59, asking, "You are not going to [explicit] talk to me?"