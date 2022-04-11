Tristan Thompson Celebrates Daughter True's 4th Birthday After Paternity Drama

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig in addition to True with Khloé, wrote in January. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also directly addressed the Good American founder and apologized for his actions. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Tristan continued his statement. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Since then, Khloé has embraced her single status and hinted that she doesn't want to get back with her off-again ex after their latest split last June.

While appearing on The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, Khloé said that Tristan is still "a great guy" and a great father to True, but he is "just not the guy for me."