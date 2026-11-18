EXCLUSIVE: Trisha Yearwood's Stunning Weight Loss 'Revives Romance With Garth Brooks'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Trisha Yearwood is living her best life.
Her 20-year marriage to fellow superstar Garth Brooks is going strong, her music career is still hitting high notes – and now the 62-year-old songbird is turning heads with a sensational slim-down that's left her looking and feeling better than ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The She's in Love With the Boy singer's weight has dropped from 220 pounds to 170 and she showed off her svelte new figure at the Best Friends Animal Society's annual benefit gala in New York City on Oct. 19, rocking a sleek black pantsuit, a crisp white shirt and wispy, shoulder-length bob.
Trisha Yearwood's Stunning Transformation Reignites Spark With Garth Brooks, Sources Claim
And sources say her head-to-toe transformation has given Yearwood a new lease on life – while putting some extra sizzle into her longtime romance with Brooks, 64.
"Garth says she didn't need to do it – he has no issue at all with Trisha being a little curvier," shared a source. "But he does admit this new look of hers is s-xy as h-ll, and it's gotten his attention in a big way."
The source added: "It's also given Trisha a real spring in her step and a self-confidence that he finds a major turn-on, for sure."
Trisha proudly shared snapshots of her glamorous appearance on Instagram, writing: "Celebrating our four-legged friends at the Best Friends Gala. Thank you for having us and for all the work you do @bestfriendsanimalsociety."
Trisha Yearwood's Years-Long Weight Loss Battle Revealed
The Grammy winner has battled the bulge for years, famously dropping 30 pounds in just four months in 2013.
"I'm that girl who buys every magazine where somebody's lost 30 lbs.," she confessed at the time. "I guess a part of me didn't want to hear that it's just really hard work!"
By 2017, reports claimed she'd shed a whopping 55 pounds after adding Zumba workouts to her fitness routine.
Trisha Yearwood's Glamorous Makeover Sparks Fresh Romance With Garth Brooks
And when she appeared in a dazzling red sequined pantsuit for her December 2025 TV special, A Christmas in Nashville, fans were already marveling at her trimmer appearance.
"Beautiful at any weight, but this picture is stunning," said one admirer.
But insiders said Yearwood's latest makeover isn't just about looking fabulous. It's also about making herself a priority after a challenging stretch for the couple.
"Trisha and Garth have a rock-solid marriage that has survived so many tests and hurdles," said the source.
Still, the insider acknowledged that even devoted couples sometimes need to reignite the romantic fireworks.
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks 'Reignite Romance' After Marriage Challenges, Source Claims
"Like any couple who's been together for such a long time, they also deal with periods that aren't exactly filled with s-xy time," explained the source. "It's only normal and actually makes them more relatable."
Between Brooks demanding career, ongoing legal headaches and everyday pressures, the lovebirds have had plenty on their plates.
Now, said the source, they're determined to put their relationship first – and Yearwood's stunning new look is helping keep the flame burning.
"They've needed that boost," said the source. "They needed to take a breath and put the relationship front and center. They're in such a good place right now, it's wonderful to see."