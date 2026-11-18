And sources say her head-to-toe transformation has given Yearwood a new lease on life – while putting some extra sizzle into her longtime romance with Brooks, 64.

"Garth says she didn't need to do it – he has no issue at all with Trisha being a little curvier," shared a source. "But he does admit this new look of hers is s-xy as h-ll, and it's gotten his attention in a big way."

The source added: "It's also given Trisha a real spring in her step and a self-confidence that he finds a major turn-on, for sure."

Trisha proudly shared snapshots of her glamorous appearance on Instagram, writing: "Celebrating our four-legged friends at the Best Friends Gala. Thank you for having us and for all the work you do @bestfriendsanimalsociety."