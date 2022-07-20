Rapper Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece Killed In Florida Shooting

When officers arrived, a woman with an apparent gunshot wound had been pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting was reported to authorities, the medical examiner was seen leaving with a body as police continue to investigate whether it was random or targeted. A possible motive for the crime has not been shared.

As of now, Trina has not released a statement on the reported death of her 17-year-old niece.

Relatives said she was also known by her nicknames, "Suga" or "Baby Suga."

Police are currently looking into a black Mercedes SUV that may have something to do with the incident, according to reports.