Trey Songz Has 'Never Met' Sarunas J. Jackson Despite 'Insecure' Star Claiming Rapper 'Wants To Fight Women'

Sarunas J. Jackson made headlines after slamming Trey Songz by claiming the rapper "wants to fight women," but Radar is told the latter doesn't know the Insecure star. Sources accuse Jackson of using the musician's name for clout.

"Trey Songz has never met Sarunas J. Jackson," an insider tells Radar, adding the HBO star's accusations are "yet another example of fame-hungry individuals attempting to use Trey’s name for their own benefit."