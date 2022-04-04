Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Spotted At Disneyland With Daughter Stormi As Fans Question If He'll Show Up To Coachella

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reemerged into the public eye for a rare family outing at Disneyland with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The trio was seen visiting "The Happiest Place On Earth" over the weekend, bringing Stormi on some of the rides while she wore Minnie Mouse ears with a colorful unicorn horn. Kylie, 24, and Travis' new baby boy was not seen in the photos published by Daily Mail.