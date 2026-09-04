EXCLUSIVE: Tracee Ellis Ross Blasts Jay Leno Over 'Girlfriends' Awards Snub

She alleged that she and castmates Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones were ostracized by the entertainment industry.

"No Tonight Show, no David Letterman, no Emmys. Had never been to the Emmys," Tracee, 53, tells Noah.

"As a matter of fact, I have a story. It was Jay Leno. And I had Girlfriends, and the comment was, 'We love Tracee. Call us when she gets something,'" she recalled.

"I was like, I remember thinking, 'Get what? What else do you have to get?' I don't know. And it just was... 'We love her,' but it was not considered."