Exposed: Tory Lanez's Hair Loss Doctor Writes Letter Asking for Prison Leniency in Megan Thee Stallion Sentencing
Iggy Azalea wasn't the only one who begged the judge for leniency for Tory Lanez. A doctor who treated the 31-year-old Canadian-born rapper for hair loss also wrote a letter on his behalf before he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Craig L. Ziering of Ziering Medical said he met Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — when the musician came in for a consultation in 2018 "regarding his own hair loss."
The hair transplant surgeon sang the troubled rapper's praises, claiming he brought him a ton of business.
"Since that time he has helped countless numbers of people suffering from Hair loss by sharing his journey publicly, via print, social media, online, radio and podcasts with his own time, money and resources," Dr. Ziering wrote in the typed note obtained by crime reporter Meghann Cuniff.
He also revealed the two had business plans together.
“Daystar has had particular focus on the African American community and the medical issues particularly troubling to them. It is clear to both of us that this community has not had all the access and information that it needs and deserves. Daystar and I have plans together to open outreach clinics and pharmacies in underserved African American communities to promote affordable health care and awareness," Dr. Ziering stated.
Like Azalea, the medical professional asked the judge to show the rapper mercy.
"I am writing this letter in hopes that your Honor will consider leniency in sentencing and will allow Daystar to carry on with providing his personal and financial assistance to this valuable mission." Saying he understands the charges against Lanez were "serious," he claimed that he was confident the rapper "he will never put himself in the situation that he is in again."
The efforts of Lanez's friends didn't work.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the rapper was hit with a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of three felonies in December 2022. Lanez was convicted of one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and one count of having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.